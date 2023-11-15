Al Hajri: “The exhibition reflects UAE and Dubai's commitment to embracing and harnessing cutting-edge technologies for attaining sustainability in natural resources. This involves efficient utilization of energy resources, minimizing carbon emissions, and ultimately progressing towards climate neutrality.”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality is showcasing its pioneering sustainable projects in advanced infrastructure at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2023 (DSS), underscoring its commitment to shaping a sustainable future by utilizing innovative technologies. The event, recognized as the largest exhibition for sustainability and clean energy technology in the region, is held from November 15 to 17, 2023, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

During the exhibition, Dubai Municipality is showcasing a diverse range of sustainable initiatives, encompassing sewage and recycled water management, treatment plant management, waste-to-energy projects, and services in the field of energy consumption efficiency assessments. These projects align with the UAE's dedication to adopting innovative technologies to ensure sustainability in natural resources, effective utilization of energy, carbon emission reduction, and the pursuit of climate neutrality objectives.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized that the exhibition reflects the UAE's commitment to embracing and utilizing cutting-edge technologies for sustainable practices in natural resource management. This includes efficient energy resource utilization, carbon emissions reduction, and aligning with the goals of achieving climate neutrality. The initiative also aligns with preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in which Dubai Municipality participates as a strategic partner for the conference.

Al Hajri also pointed that today, the UAE stands as a prominent global and regional force in sustainability, green and sustainable circular economy, and clean energy. This status is attributed to our visionary leadership and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which bolster decision-making, foster competitiveness, economic expansion, and create an enticing environment for foreign investments by promoting innovation and development.

“The Municipality is proud to present and highlight its latest bio-infrastructure projects in promoting climate neutrality, the sustainability of urban communities, and Dubai digital twin as a future leading global city in the field of sustainability, as well as its projects in comprehensive drainage and sustainable water treatment, and integrated waste management, clean and renewable energy. WETEX serves as a platform to explore cutting-edge solutions and products across various sectors, including energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, circular economy, sustainable development, green buildings, and smart cities. This exhibition holds further significance as it is one of the platforms supporting Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to position Dubai as a global hub for clean energy and a sustainable green economy, with the goal of generating 100% of its energy from clean sources by the year 2050. Furthermore, it supports the objectives of the National Circular Economy Policy 2031 and the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050” Al Hajri said.

The Waste-to-Energy Centre in Warsan

Dubai Municipality is leading the implementation of infrastructure projects focusing on drainage, recycled water, and waste and recycling initiatives, aligning with its strategic objectives to plan, develop, and manage wastewater and waste management systems. In July, the Municipality announced the inaugural operational phase of the waste-to-energy center in Warsan, marking the largest and most comprehensive global efficiency project at a cost of 4 billion AED. This initiative reinforces Dubai's strategic commitment to adopting sustainable solutions, aiming to construct a better future and solidify its position in the field of environmental sustainability. The center, boasting the highest operational capacity, processes 5,666 tons of waste daily, translating to approximately 2 million tons annually. It converts this waste into renewable energy, addressing the energy needs of over 135,000 housing units.

Reusing bottom ash and fly ash Project

Dubai Municipality is actively engaged in a project aimed at repurposing bottom and fly ash - the denser components derived from the solid waste incineration process. This layer accumulates at the bottom part of the incinerator constituting about 20% of the incineration outputs to be reused in road construction and other vital projects across the Emirate of Dubai. As part of Dubai Municipality's commitment to close landfills, the project is a key step in diverting waste away from landfills according to the Integrated Waste Management Strategy until 2041. This initiative strengthens endeavors to meet national targets for a circular economy by minimizing waste generation at the source and enhancing recycling and treatment rates.

Transforming Jebel Ali Station into a comprehensive sustainable one

One of the sustainable projects implemented by Dubai Municipality is the conversion of the Jebel Ali Station for treating sewage water. The station is being converted into a comprehensive sustainable facility by incorporating solar panels as its primary energy source, thereby ensuring the project's sustainability through the utilization of renewable energy. Through such projects, Dubai Municipality aims to transform its assets into environmentally friendly and sustainable entities, focusing on alternative energy sources like solar power. Additionally, it utilizes the outputs from sewage water treatment processes, converting them into energy. This innovative approach has already demonstrated success at the Warsan Station for sewage water treatment, where approximately 50% of the station's energy is derived from this source.

The Dubai Strategic Sewerage Tunnel Project

The Municipality is implementing the Strategic Sewerage Tunnel Project, a key sustainable initiative designed to enhance the city's infrastructure for a future that is not only advanced but also globally recognized for its safety and sustainability. This project aligns with the objectives outlined in Dubai's Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The project includes two phases: the first is in the Deira area and the second is in the Bur Dubai area where the tunnel system works to gravitationally transport the flow of sewage water to the sewage treatment stations in Warsan and Jebel Ali. By adopting this innovative approach, the project aims to curtail operational and construction expenses associated with the establishment of submersible pumping stations, thus reducing reliance on pumping stations and transfer tanks.

Conveyor System project

Dubai Municipality is also showcasing the “Smart Conveyor System” project, focusing on the supervision and regulation of sewage tanker entry and discharge processes at the Jabal Ali Sewage Treatment Plant. This initiative leverages cutting-edge technologies and automation systems to optimize procedures, ensure operational efficiency, and uphold established standards and benchmarks. The “Conveyor” is linked to an instant inspection station employing artificial intelligence applications to validate water quality within tankers before discharge. This ensures the identification and regulation of environmentally non-compliant loads that could compromise the treatment process and the quality of recycled water.

Functioning as an integrated system, the "Conveyor" is seamlessly connected to internal systems, including Dubai Municipality's Smart Violations System, as well as external systems such as those managed by the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism. It operates using smart programs for controlling and monitoring the examination of tanker loads, streamlining their registration and discharge. It also incorporates automated operating gates and several features aimed at serving users and stakeholders. The project is part of Dubai Municipality's commitment to advancing competitive digital work systems, innovating pioneering solutions, and enhancing the integrated management of sewage systems.

Earthquake and Wind Monitoring Devices

Dubai Municipality is exhibiting cutting-edge devices designed to monitor the effects of perceptible earthquakes and winds on strategic towers and buildings. These devices, strategically positioned at different heights on the towers, serve to assess the impact of seismic activities and wind forces. Their purpose is to support emergency response plans, avoid unnecessary evacuations and provide assurance to residents within these towers and facilitating investors' missions. Additionally, the Municipality will also participate in the “Accurate Geodetic Datum for Dubai” project, aimed at developing a precise geodesic model for the elevations in Dubai that represent sea level serving as a reference for elevations.

The project will utilize cutting-edge technologies, including a CG6 device with a 5-megagal resolution and Trimble R12 satellite monitoring devices, to monitor the terrestrial gravity of the emirate. Additionally, it will conduct ground elevation measurements using the latest global Earth modelling models developed by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The project plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and outcomes of various infrastructure projects, roads, surveys, and photography. It aims to elevate the standards of surveying services by calculating entrance levels, creating contour maps, reducing costs, minimizing the time required to complete survey services, and enhancing their overall quality. Furthermore, it aims to advance the production of 3D maps and high-resolution maps, aligning with Dubai Municipality's ongoing efforts to fortify its network.

Energy Consumption Efficiency Assessments

Dubai Municipality is also shedding light on the services provided by the Dubai Central Laboratory, highlighting the modern and innovative devices and technologies used for assessing energy consumption efficiency of electrical appliances. These assessments play a crucial role in improving the operational efficiency of electrical devices available in the markets of the emirate. Visitors will also be briefed on the systems used in electrical appliance assessments and their role in promoting consumer safety within the community.

