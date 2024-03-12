Tickets available from AED 35 on Ticketmaster.ae

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Families can embrace the wonders of the animal kingdom as DAZ Festival returns to Al Ain. Inspired by the beauty of the natural world, the festival transforms Al Ain Zoo into a realm of immersive festivities for this 2024 edition, themed ‘Farm Meets Safari’.

From 12 to 21 April, visitors are invited to create lasting memories through a family-friendly programme of live music, rides, engaging workshops and activities, and a handpicked selection of mouth-watering F&B concepts.

The 10-day festival is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with event conceptualiser and producer Brag.

Nature-inspired adventures for visitors of all ages

As part of the Farm Meets Safari theme, the children's play park is designed to captivate young hearts and cultivate a love for the natural world. Brimming with adventure, joy, slides, and swings, this wooden play park will ensure that children remain engaged and active for hours on end.

Festival attendees can also rediscover their inner child and build cherished memories with loved ones by taking part in carnival rides and skill games.

An array of thrilling activities like a giant slide, maze, zip line, climbing walls, swings and outdoor games will ensure endless moments of family-friendly fun.

Live music, family movie nights, and wildlife-inspired shows for the whole family

Music enthusiasts can groove to live performances by regional stars, while animal lovers can look forward to a captivating series of wildlife appearances and science shows on the community stage that promise to bring the wonders of the natural world to life. In keeping with this year’s theme, Movies in the Park will screen family favourites including Madagascar, Zootopia, Zookeeper, The Wild and many more every day during the festival.

Fresh farm food and retail therapy

From local delicacies to global flavours, foodies can embark on a culinary safari at the DAZ Festival as they indulge in mouthwatering savoury dishes or satisfy their sweet tooth with animal-themed dessert options. The festival will offer a farm-to-table experience, with food vendors featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients in their culinary offerings.

Returning to the festival will be the DAZ Market, housing a range of sustainable brands focused predominantly on kids' products. The market will feature workshop spaces, where visitors aged 4 to 12 can take part in activities including soil painting, seed bomb making, artistic planting and worm composting.

Discover Emirati culture and heritage at the DAZ Market's heritage pods, where local artisans will showcase their talents in Safafa, Talli, Al Leekh, Al Khoos, calligraphy, henna and more. Festival visitors will have the chance to capture moments of the creative process from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm daily.

Explore the wild wonders of Al Ain Zoo

Experience the Al Ain Zoo's captivating events from 9 am to 7 pm during the festival. Enjoy mesmerising bird shows led by skilled Emirati trainers, and unique activities like giraffe feeding and the lemur walk. Immerse yourself in African wildlife through the Al Ain Safari adventure and revel in the tales of many animals with the keeper talks. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore beloved animal enclosures like Big Cat Oasis and the Hippo & Crocodile exhibit.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.ae and start from AED 35 for access to both the festival and Al Ain Zoo. Visitors can purchase the DAZ Pass for AED 115, with access to all rides and activities, in addition to all paid experiences, except for the skill games and Main Arena concerts which can be purchased separately at the festival.

Visit www.dazfestival.ae for more information.

About DAZ Festival

Initially launched in 2017, the Dar Al Zein Festival returned to Al Ain in 2023 with its new identity as DAZ Festival. Held over a ten-day period, the family entertainment event draws inspiration from the beauty found in nature to bring visitors delightful treats, live music acts, beloved family movies, exciting carnival rides, multi-sensorial children’s activities, a curated retail shopping space and more. Held over 15,000 square metres of space at Al Ain Zoo, the festival brings joy to families and communities by inviting visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in a celebration of life.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Brag

Brag is a UAE-born experiential collective, creating new social patterns that push boundaries and the perception of what you think an event should be. By fostering that creative energy into Brag-worthy content, the company generates events and live activations that build brands and communities. The innovative company’s portfolio consists of iconic projects like Expo Infinite Nights, Jeddah Season 2022 Anime Village Stage, Riyadh Season 2023 Anime Stage, Fashion Forward, Budx FIFA Fan Festival Dubai, Qatar FIFA FanZone, Expo Fan city, Meet D3, BRED Abu Dhabi, international artists' concerts such as Dua Lipa, Enrique Iglesias, Robbie Williams, Kaiser Chiefs, Alicia Keys, Craig David, 6lack, Giggs, Armani White and more, Sole DXB, Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Dubai Food Festival’s Beach Canteen.

About Al Ain Zoo:

Al Ain Zoo is the first zoo of its kind in the Middle East. The Zoo is known and respected internationally for its efforts in the conservation of nature and wildlife, and its care of about 4,000 animals. Al Ain Zoo is a unique educational, recreational, and environmental destination thanks to its range of facilities and services that cater to individuals and institutions. Today, our visitors of all ages and interests enjoy discovering the wildlife in our Zoo in an atmosphere of fascination and adventure, full of diverse learning experiences.

As part of the UAE's commitment to preserving wildlife locally and globally, the Zoo is working to develop and expand the current park with new habitats and experiences that will create a unique educational journey about wildlife conservation for its visitors.