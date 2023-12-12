Over 60 MoUs and agreements worth over $25 billion were signed at the China-Saudi Investment Conference across priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, mining, financial services, logistics, infrastructure, technology, healthcare and more.

Nine Regional Headquarter licences were handed over to Chinese companies at the Investment Conference. These include Huawei, Dahua, China Railway Construction Corporation, China Comservice, China Harbour Engineering Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, BGI, Nuctech and iMile

The conference follows a six-day visit to China and Hong Kong by the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih and a senior Saudi delegation.

Beijing, China: The strength of the China-Saudi relationship was in full flight at an investment conference in Beijing earlier today where more than 1,000 government and business leaders gathered to sign over 60 MoUs and agreements worth over $25 billion.

Agreements were signed in key sectors including energy, agriculture, tourism, mining, financial services, logistics, infrastructure, technology and healthcare, following a six-day visit to the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong by the Minister of Investment His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih and a Saudi Delegation.

MoUs and agreements signed at the conference include:

ICT – between SEF and VSPO to Promote opportunities, cooperation, and participation in eSports worth $8.5 billion.

Manufacturing – between Oriental Energy Company and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Company to explore areas of collaboration in manufacturing worth $7.5 billion.

Energy – between MISA and CRRC Group (China) to develop opportunities in Saudi Arabia covering project development and manufacturing of renewable energy and sustainable mobility worth $2 billion.

Industry insights from leading Saudi companies such as Aramco, SABIC and ACWA Power were in attendance through a series of presentations, panel discussions and sessions, including cleaner energy, investment and financing, mining and minerals, tourism, agriculture, digital economy and AI, advanced manufacturing, and special economic zones. These areas stand as pillars crucial to fostering economic development and growth in both Saudi Arabia and China.

The conference also saw nine new regional headquarter licences handed over to Huawei, Dahua, China Railway Construction Corporation, China Comservice, China Harbour Engineering Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, BGI, Nuctech and iMile. The RHQ program invites global companies to relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia where they can benefit from a range of incentives including a recently announced 30-year tax holiday for RHQ activities.

The Saudi delegation also visited Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hong Kong as part of this six-day visit.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative are highly complementary and underscore the shared commitment of China and Saudi Arabia to infrastructure development, global connectivity, and trade expansion. The China-Saudi Investment Conference served as a pivotal milestone in nurturing this strategic partnership, following the success of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in June earlier this year, and builds on the momentum generated during the visit to Saudi Arabia led by Chinese President Xi Jinping in December last year.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.