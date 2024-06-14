Apparel Group Brands Aeropostale, Ardene, Crocs, Havaianas, Athletes Co, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and Other Brands Made a Valuable Donation to the Association.

Riyadh – Apparel Group, a renowned retail conglomerate, in collaboration with the Society of Autism Families Association held a donation event hosted and sponsored by the Radisson Blu Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This initiative was part of the group's commitment to the KSA 2030 vision, focusing on social responsibility and community support.

The event witnessed the participation of His Highness Prince Saud Bin Abdelaziz Alfarhan Al-Saud, CEO of the Association of Autism Families, along with key figures from the Society of Autism Association and Apparel Group’s KSA management. The gathering created a vibrant atmosphere of community and support including 40 children with autism and their mothers.

Apparel Group made a significant contribution of 300,000 Saudi Riyals, along with 2,500 pieces of shoes, bags, and clothing items donated by its esteemed brands: Aeropostale, Ardene, Crocs, Havaianas, Athletes Co, and other brands. Fostering a warm environment of joy and inclusion, the guests engaged in entertainment for the children and their families and received giveaways from Beverly Hills Polo.

Apparel Group CEO, Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani expressed: “The essence of true leadership in business extends beyond financial success; it lies in our capacity to positively impact the communities where we operate. At Apparel Group, we are driven by a duty to contribute meaningfully to society, uplift those in challenging situations, and create opportunities that foster a brighter, inclusive future for all.”

This donation by Apparel Group and its brands underscores a steadfast dedication to supporting the Society of Autism Families Association in their commendable efforts to enhance the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and

lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Society of Autism Families Association:

The Society of Autism Families is a charitable association founded by a group of parents of people with autism spectrum disorder in 1430 AH, and it is formed by all members of society, especially those who have children with autism. Since its establishment, the association has undertaken a clear vision of supporting families to ensure that receive high-quality services. The association has also worked to clearly convey its lofty message to comprehensively support autistic families through training, moral support, and conveying their voice to society.