Samarkand:- FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem chaired the annual FIA Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from Monday June 10-13

The Federation welcomed over 300 delegates from 167 Member Clubs from both sport and mobility representing 121 countries from around the world. The event was hosted in the stunning Silk Road Complex in the heart of Samarkand.

The Conference marked the federation’s 120-year history with a series of impactful events and launches.

Key announcements included a new three-year Helmet Wearing programme, a Women in Motorsport Mentorship Programme, launched in conjunction with 24 Hours of Le Mans, and all-new Cross Car designs.

The federation also set out plans to incorporate social impact into its Sustainability Roadmap.

Other key agenda items included a 120th Anniversary session, led by the mobility department, and featuring all four FIA Regional Presidents.

The sessions were complemented by a strong social programme, which included a Welcome Cocktail evening at the Eternal City in the Silk Road complex, a Gala dinner at the Mo’jiza restaurant, and an extraordinary light show at the Registan Square.

The week concluded with an Extraordinary General Assemblies in the Congress Center Ballroom. During this session, Assembly Members passed key amendments and updates, including the FIA’s 2024 annual Activity and Financial Report.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks once again to the National Autosport and Karting Federation of Uzbekistan and the City of Samarkand for being such generous hosts and we are indebted to the support of the Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Department of Social Development, the Ministry Of Sport, and the national Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

“We have celebrated an incredible milestone for the FIA as we reach 120 years, and whilst we have remembered the Federation’s illustrious past, we have also looked at what the future will bring.

“We have introduced robust governance, transparency, and clarity. It is my duty to ensure that our members and the global community are served with excellence. Our Members are at the heart of everything we do. From the small group of enthusiasts who founded the Federation in 1904, to the 242 clubs who are now connected through the FIA.”

The next General Assemblies, and FIA Prize Giving, will be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, in December.

