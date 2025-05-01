Dubai, UAE: The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) hosted a press conference on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, reaffirming its commitment to expanding tourism partnerships and boosting arrivals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the broader Middle East, and international markets. The conference highlighted key developments across Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, including infrastructure upgrades, market trends, and evolving traveler experiences.

Addressing a packed media room, Sampath Nishshanka, Managing Director of SLTPB, outlined the country’s strategic focus on community-based experiences, wellness and nature travel, and premium hospitality.

“Sri Lanka is not just a destination — it is an experience shaped by warmth, culture, and meaningful connections that today’s discerning travelers seek,” he said. “We take pride in our heritage and the genuine hospitality that defines us. As we present a renewed vision for tourism, we invite the world — here at Arabian Travel Market — to rediscover Sri Lanka with fresh eyes and open hearts.”

The press conference emphasized SLTPB’s collaboration with GCC-based travel agencies and airlines to enhance connectivity and curate personalized experiences for travelers in GCC and the wider region. It also spotlighted efforts to strengthen media and trade engagement through authentic storytelling and by reinforcing confidence in Sri Lanka as the ideal travel destination for GCC and Middle East traveller.

The Sri Lanka Pavilion at ATM 2025 features a mix of co-exhibitors — including boutique hotels, wellness retreats, and destination management companies (DMCs) — keen to forge partnerships across the region and beyond. SLTPB also unveiled initiatives targeting families, spiritual travelers, and adventure seekers, aligning with summer travel trends. Visa-free entry for GCC nationals, direct air links, and attractive luxury packages further reinforce Sri Lanka’s appeal as a premier holiday destination.

Sri Lanka is steadily emerging as a top choice for travelers from the GCC and wider Middle East, offering halal-friendly services, safety, cultural richness, and breathtaking landscapes. With its year-round appeal, upscale accommodations, and expanding infrastructure, the island caters to a broad range of travel preferences from the region.

By participating in ATM 2025, Sri Lanka underscores its strategic focus on GCC and wider Middle East as key source markets. Through innovation, collaboration, and traveler-centric experiences, the country is charting a confident path toward a sustainable and thriving tourism future.

About The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB)

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) is the official government body tasked with overseeing all marketing and promotional efforts related to Sri Lanka’s travel and tourism industry. The Bureau is led by the Chairman, Managing Director, and a Board of Directors that includes representatives from key industry associations such as the Tourist Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises in Tourism, among others. SLTPB’s core mission is to market and promote Sri Lanka — both directly and indirectly — as a high-quality tourist destination, in line with the national Tourism Development Plan. This is achieved in collaboration with key entities including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Conventions Bureau, the Sri Lanka Institute of Hotel Management, and a wide range of travel and tourism stakeholders.