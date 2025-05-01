Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) will host the fourth edition of the annual Libraries Lead Forum on 5 May 2025, bringing together thought leaders and industry professionals to explore the critical role libraries play in building resilient, inclusive knowledge communities through open, cross-sector collaboration.

This year’s edition, themed “Libraries Thriving Together in an Open Ecosystem,” kicks off with dynamic, hands-on, pre-event workshops designed to foster resource-sharing strategies and partnerships among Arabic libraries.

Organized in partnership with the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Middle East and North Africa Regional Office, the forum will offer a diverse and rich program. Key topics include developing strategies for interconnected libraries, advancing inclusive community engagement, ensuring sustainable access to knowledge, leveraging technology in library services, and empowering marginalized communities through open initiatives.

Pre-event workshops, scheduled for 4 May, will provide a practical platform for participants to explore new approaches to enhancing cooperation.

The first workshop, titled Building Collaborative Arabic Library Networks, will focus on how Arabic libraries across the MENA region can strengthen ties through strategic partnerships and shared services. Attendees will examine successful case studies and gain actionable insights for deepening regional collaboration.

The second workshop, Thriving Together in Open Library Ecosystems, will look at how libraries worldwide are adopting open ecosystem models to meet diverse and evolving community needs.

Both workshops are designed to serve as a springboard for the main forum, which will feature engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions and presentations that highlight strategies for promoting openness, equity and innovation within the library sector.

The event will conclude with a guided tour of Qatar National Library, giving participants the chance to explore its state-of-the-art facilities, services and unique heritage collections.