Dubai: The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) GCC concluded a highly successful showing at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, reinforcing Germany's commitment to the Gulf region and underlining the growing appeal of its culturally immersive and sustainable travel experiences.

The German pavilion at ATM featured 27 co-exhibitors, covering 135 square metres of the Europe Hall. Representatives from German destinations, hotels, airports, airlines, healthcare partners, retail and travel service providers held numerous meetings with regional travel agents, tour operators, and media professionals over the four-day event, strengthening bilateral tourism ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

Germany's participation showcased various offerings through its leading campaigns: Cultureland Germany, Simply Feel Good, and Embrace German Nature. These initiatives spotlighted Germany's world-renowned cultural experiences, diverse landscapes, eco-certified travel options, and its alignment with GCC travel preferences, including Arabic-language services, Halal-friendly dining, family attractions, and wellness experiences.

In 2024, the number of visitors from the GCC to Germany reached over 489,689, reflecting a steady year-on-year increase of 1.2 per cent and a significant rise of 21 per cent compared to total visitor numbers in 2022. This growth demonstrates the ongoing appeal of Germany as a preferred destination for Gulf travellers and highlights the effectiveness of GNTO's targeted regional engagement and marketing strategies.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office GCC, said: "Arabian Travel Market is an essential platform for engaging with our regional partners and understanding the evolving expectations of travellers from the GCC. Germany is seeing sustained growth in this market, and we are committed to offering experiences that combine authenticity, accessibility, and environmental responsibility. From vibrant city breaks to peaceful natural escapes, Germany continues to meet the needs of GCC families, couples, and explorers alike."

The German delegation also highlighted the country's strong air connectivity, with direct flights from multiple GCC hubs to German cities, including Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart. This ease of access and tailored hospitality continue to position Germany as a preferred European destination for Gulf travellers.

A highlight of GNTO's participation was the announcement of the Sustainability Media Award 2024, revealed during its press conference on the opening day of ATM. This award is part of a global initiative by the German National Tourist Board that recognises outstanding journalism covering sustainable travel in Germany. First introduced in the GCC in 2023, the award has since grown in scope and impact, encouraging local media to highlight the importance of environmental awareness within the tourism sector.

This year's submissions were evaluated under the supervision of the Emirates Environmental Group, with a jury of three sustainability experts assessing entries based on journalistic quality, originality, research depth, and the broader societal impact of their messages.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group – Dubai, commented: "Sustainability is not a trend but a necessity. It is a way of life that we must all embrace, especially in how we travel. Initiatives like the Sustainability Media Award play a vital role in encouraging the media to champion this message and inspire travellers to make conscious choices that help protect our environment."

Imad Saad, Sustainability and Climate Change Expert and Head of the Jury, said: "This year's entries were rich in content and insight. Each one contributed meaningfully to the public conversation around sustainable tourism. Using engaging storytelling and well-researched perspectives, these journalists help readers understand the value and impact of responsible travel practices."

Building on the award's success momentum, GNTO will continue promoting sustainable tourism as a core part of its international outreach.

Yamina Sofo added: "The Sustainability Media Award reflects our long-term commitment to inspiring responsible travel and supporting meaningful environmental storytelling. By recognising outstanding media coverage, we are empowering local voices to drive change and highlight how sustainable choices can shape a better future for travel and beyond."

As 2025 progresses, Germany will continue to highlight unique offerings through seasonal promotions, cultural events, and digital innovations like the AI-powered virtual travel assistant Emma. These efforts will further personalise the travel experience for GCC audiences while strongly focusing on Sustainability and cultural authenticity.

For more information about destination Germany and to plan your trip, visit: www.germany.travel

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 19 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

Follow GNTO’s accounts on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/germanytourismar/

https://www.facebook.com/germanytourismar/

For further information and media queries, please contact:

Bashar Antoun | Director of PR | Neo Social & PR

germany@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com