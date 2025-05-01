Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The ongoing fourth edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is continuing to captivate the city’s brightest young minds with its groundbreaking DEF Educational Engagement Programme, enabling students of all ages to step into the fascinating world of gaming, technology, and innovation. The programme is providing thousands of students and educators access to expert-led presentations, exclusive workshops, hands-on creative challenges, and career pathway insights into the fast-emerging esports and gaming sectors.

Several more activations are set to roll out in the coming weeks, including thrilling opportunities for students to win incredible prizes worth AED 50,000 across tournaments and competitions, before the programme concludes on 8 May with a dedicated DEF Education Day at DEF’s flagship and eagerly awaited GameExpo event that will once again take over Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 9 to 11 May, this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3.

Commenting on the programme, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for esports, gaming, and digital innovation, the Dubai Esports and Games Festival is a powerful example of how strategic investments in youth, education, and technology can help shape industries of the future. The DEF Educational Engagement Programme has been specially designed to accelerate Dubai's long-term economic growth by promoting gaming and esports as viable career pathways, fostering inspiring opportunities for the next generation to become future leaders in these dynamic sectors. The citywide programme carefully blends innovation, education, and entertainment for students to experience the benefits of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while leveraging crucial skills such as strategy creation, problem-solving techniques, creativity, and teamwork. Such initiatives are crucial to not only shape a future-ready talent pipeline but also build a resilient, knowledge-driven economy for years to come.”

The DEF Educational Engagement Programme has recorded impressive participation till date, engaging over 2,600 students in the first-ever Game Quest Express, a one-of-a-kind mobile gaming truck that toured registered schools across Dubai to bring high-tech interactive console, VR, and PC gaming experiences for students; as well as a citywide calendar of Career Talks from industry experts who helped students and educators explore future opportunities and pathways within the gaming sector.

An additional 7,000 students registered to compete in adrenaline-pumping DEF educational tournaments such as the Minecraft Education Challenge and the ENBD Fortnite Quest. The ENBD Fortnite Quest recently concluded its qualifier round, unleashing a wave of high-energy matches for players of all levels, and setting the stage for a live finale showdown that will take place on 8 May at DEF’s flagship GameExpo event where finalists will be able to explore a custom-built Dubai-themed Fortnite map and stand the chance to take home winning trophies and prizes worth AED 20,000. Meanwhile, the Minecraft Education Challenge wrapped up its group submissions that engaged thousands of primary school students in an interactive esports competition utilising the globally recognised Minecraft Education platform, leading up to an epic grand finale that will take place live on stage at GameExpo on 8 May featuring a custom-built Dubai-themed map. Both competitions served as unique platforms for students to showcase their creativity, strategic thinking, and technical skills - all critical competencies for future career paths in gaming and beyond.

Several upcoming competitions promise to take the action to exciting new heights before the education programme concludes on 8 May. One of the standout, brand-new initiatives this year is Game Changers, inviting students to dream big and submit bold ideas exploring how gaming can inspire innovation, support education, or drive social impact. The top five submissions, selected by industry judges, will be invited to present their ideas live at DEF’s GameExpo on 8 May. Meanwhile, the ongoing Power Up Parade Week invites students, teachers, and parents to dress up as their favourite gaming characters for a chance to win amazing prizes by posting their costumes on social media and tagging @DubaiFestivals with the hashtag #DEFPowerUp to enter the official contest.

Additionally, GameOn with HP Gaming Garage brings an online hackathon for students aged 13 years or older to create Dubai-inspired game prototypes under the guidance of industry experts, culminating in thrilling live presentations by finalists at GameExpo on 8 May. Commenting on the initiative, Mayank Dhingra, Global Director – Education Strategy, Worldwide Commercial Organisation at HP, said: “At HP, we believe the future of work and innovation lies at the intersection of creativity, culture, and technology. Through the GameOn Hackathon with HP Gaming Garage, we’re proud to empower young talent in the UAE to explore game development as a platform for expression, learning, and impact. This is about more than just building games - it’s about building skills, confidence, and a pipeline of future-ready creators.”

Beyond the thrill of competitions, a dedicated DEF Level Up Calendar has been supplied to all registered schools, providing teachers with cross-curricular ideas and links to apply in lessons in the build up to their school visit on 8 May.

Students have the chance to visit GameExpo as a school trip on 8 May to experience the world of gaming innovation first-hand. As part of the thrilling action on-ground, young attendees and teachers will be able to take part in expert-led presentations and exclusive workshops by senior educators from Microsoft and Unreal Engine, designed to offer valuable insights into game design and AI integration, while equipping educators with the tools to guide and inspire their students. The school trip promises a 360 student experience, with live gaming experiences, new game releases, cutting-edge technology, and more.

Michael Bradbury, Director of Education at Centre for Entertainment Arts, said: “At the Centre for Entertainment Arts, we believe the future of the gaming industry is being shaped right now in classrooms, labs, and festivals like DEF. As an Unreal Engine Authorised Training Partner, we’re honoured to be part of DEF’s Education Day, empowering young creators with the tools, mindset, and mentorship to turn passion into profession. Dubai is fast becoming a global hub for innovation, and through initiatives like this, we’re helping students not just imagine the future; they’re building it.”

With every tournament, workshop, and challenge, DEF 2025 is lighting the spark of ambition in the next generation - inspiring young minds to dream bigger, create boldly, and lead fearlessly.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.

For more information and to register for ticket updates on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Dubai Esports and Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2025) takes place from 25 April to 11 May. Launched in 2022, the annual festival returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre once again this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. DEF 2025 features a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments, and influencer challenges, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and B2B networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae