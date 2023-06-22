Cairo: The German companies Messe Düsseldorf and the Arab German Exhibitions Company have jointly announced the organization of the Middle East edition of the world's top 4 exhibitions in the iron, castings, pipes, and wire industries These exhibitions will be held in conjunction with the 13th edition of the steel and metal industries exhibition from September 2 to 4 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo.

Mr. Ahmed Megahed, Chairman of the Arab German Exhibitions Company, stated that Cairo was chosen to host the Middle East edition of these global exhibitions due to the supportive investment climate and growth opportunities provided by the Egyptian government, making it the ideal location to host many important global events.

Megahed added that organizing these global events will attract many specialized visitors in the metal, pipes, and cable industries from various countries worldwide, contributing to achieving the Egyptian export development strategy and qualifying it to be a gateway for launching Egyptian exports to many new markets and enhancing its presence in African countries.

He explained that with the participation of exhibitors from more than 20 countries, there will be a great opportunity to develop the Egyptian industry and keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies.

Megahed expects that the exhibition's activities will contribute to achieving contractual values exceeding one billion dollars and that the exhibition will be visited by more than 7,000 specialized visitors during its duration. The exhibition will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo on an area of 20,000 square meters.

He noted that the planned exhibitions to be launched are: