Set within the Al Dhafra region’s breathtaking sand dunes, the expanded Liwa Village offered the ultimate destination for families and friends eager to explore the great outdoors and engage with the rich traditions of UAE life, culture, and heritage

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 2023 edition of the annual Liwa International Festival has officially concluded after 24 fun-filled days that welcomed more than 300,000 visitors from across the UAE, GCC, and beyond. Organised by Liwa Sports Club, with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, each year the festival captivates visitors with its distinctive motorsport thrills, desert experiences, and family-friendly fun, centred around the 300-metre-tall Tal Moreeb dune.

The integrated motoring, music and cultural festival brought its famous mix of family fun, variety of F&B options, superb live music, and high-octane motorsports to Al Dhafra. The biggest, best, and most popular festival yet, this year’s event ended with a drone and fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

The unique fusion of the Al Dhafra region’s majestic sand dunes, the perfectly cool winter weather, and an exciting array of activities meant the event once again provided visitors with experiences that are simply unavailable anywhere else in the region or beyond.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi, said: “As a prominent highlight on Abu Dhabi's back-to-back year-round events calendar, the 2023 Liwa International Festival was an exciting, fun-filled celebration for families and motorsport fans. It stood out as one of the biggest and best events to date, showcasing the festival's continuous growth in size, scale, and popularity each year. Al Dhafra remains the top destination for exceptional entertainment and family-friendly fun in the heart of the desert. I look forward to next year’s edition and even more memorable experiences.”

The biggest Liwa Festival ever

This year, the festival featured the return of Liwa Village, which was bigger and better than ever. More than 100,000 people visited the village, with visitors enjoying a huge range of performances, cultural experiences, family entertainment, more than 25 delicious dining options, and an array of curated retail concepts.

Spread across several exciting zones, families and friends had the opportunity to make lasting memories, enjoy authentic Emirati cultural and heritage experiences along with fun activities, including a Kids’ Playzone, Carnival, and much more.

Visitors experienced hot air balloon and gyrocopter rides, and even a daredevil skydiving jump, which offered a sensational bird's-eye view of Liwa Village and the surrounding Al Dhafra desert.

During the festival, motorsports fans were treated to action-packed displays, including full-throttle races featuring 5,500KG vehicles as part of the Monster Jam® experience, while the Red Bull Freestyle MX Motorsports Jam wowed crowds of onlookers with breath-taking motorbike stunts performed at breakneck speeds.

Hugely popular with UAE nationals as well as residents and visiting tourists, this year’s Liwa International Festival was also the must-visit destination for live music, with performances on the main stage by the likes of Bandar Bin Oweer and Ghareeb Almokhles on the opening night; Abadi Al Johar, Aryam, and Ayed on 23 December, Ali bin Mohammed, Diana Haddad and Modi Al-Shamrani on 30 December, and Khalid Abdulrahman, Eida Al Menhali and Hamad Alameri on 31 December.

Ringing in the New Year with drone and fireworks shows

Wrapping up the festival on New Year's Eve, a dazzling airborne spectacle unfolded as 1,000 LED/pyro drones orchestrated a thrilling and coordinated symphony in the sky. The breathtaking 10-minute drone show was repeated later at 2:45 am, featuring an even more spectacular display with 1,500 cutting-edge drones.

Welcoming 2024 in style, visitors to the festival sang along to incredible live performances by singers Khalid Abdulrahman, Eida Al Menhali and Hamad Alameri before a grand finale fireworks display lit up the desert sky.

Throughout the festival, overnight visitors were able to camp out in authentic Bedouin and safari-style tents or in luxury glamping pods, while the expanded RV park proved popular with longer staying visitors who enjoyed the full Liwa experience over several days and nights. The ultimate Instagram-worthy snap and a great meeting place, the famous Liwa Sign was illuminated each night acting as a striking desert landmark on top of a rolling sand dune and helping to draw visitors to the festivities.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae