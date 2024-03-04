Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Bahrain Clear announce their successful participation in the HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2024 held recently in Dubai, UAE. The delegation included representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear. The participation is part of Bahrain Bourse's endeavors to broaden its international investor outreach and ensure strengthening linkages with international fund and asset managers, to further showcase key regulatory and market developments and measures to regional and international investors.

As key players in Bahrain's financial sector, Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear demonstrated their dedication to advancing the Kingdom's capital market at the forum. Amidst a gathering of global custodians and investors actively engaged in insightful discussions, highlighting Bahrain's evolving regulatory landscape and enhancing inter-exchange cooperation and linkages within GCC markets that aligns with the strategic objectives outlined for the development of the financial services sector during the 2022-2026 period.

The HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2024 provided a strategic platform for Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear to articulate key market regulatory enhancements related to DVP Model as well future market enhancement plans. On the sidelines of the forum, Bahrain Bourse’s delegation met one-on-one with representatives of leading international fund and asset managers interested in gaining market regulatory insights on Bahrain's capital markets, highlighting key regulatory and market advancements that are currently underway, as well as the opportunities offered by its listed companies.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse commented, "Our participation in the HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2024 this year underscores Bahrain Bourse's dedication to driving innovation and collaboration within the region’s financial markets. We remain steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a resilient and efficient financial ecosystem.”

Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC in Bahrain, commended Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear for their participation at the forum, stating, “The MENAT Future Forum started eight years ago and has been one of the most influential and informative gatherings of regulators, exchanges, industry leaders, CEOs and investors in the MENAT region. It has been the platform for connecting our clients to opportunities in a region where we are witnessing unprecedented economic transformation, and regulatory reforms. The two days also provided valuable insights into capital markets strategies.”

The forum welcomed key speakers from prominent institutions including HSBC, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Dubai Financial Market, EDAA, Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC), Egyptian Central Securities Depository, Euroclear, EY MENA Financial Services Technology Consulting, Oliver Wyman, MSCI, Mubadala, Muscat Stock Exchange, Securities & Commodity Authority (SCA), and other distinguished entities. Throughout the event, attendees delved into crucial topics such as the region's securities borrowing and lending landscape, capital markets infrastructure landscape, sustainability in MENA region, digital currencies and commodities, the MENAT region’s economic outlook, and more.

