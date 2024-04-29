Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has participated in the 20th edition of Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) 2024 which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 23 to 25.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, this year's edition was staged under the theme of "Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future."

The Foundation’s participation in DIHAD, one of the world’s top humanitarian events bringing together key decision-makers from various sectors, aims to shed light on humanitarian issues and foster cooperation to shape a better future.

The exhibition has evolved into a premier platform for showcasing the latest developments in relief and development, providing invaluable opportunities for knowledge exchange and gaining insights into diverse humanitarian experiences.

During the event, HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, led an extended meeting with the Uzbek delegation at their stand. Accompanied by several employees from the Foundation, Al Mansouri provided an overview of the Foundation's work, its facilities, and the best practices it follows.

The meeting set the stage for future cooperation and coordination, where the Foundation will train Uzbek academics and specialists in handling various cases and subjects.

Al Mansouri emphasised that the meeting with the Uzbek delegation is expected to lead to long-term agreements and partnerships, highlighting that the Foundation's presence at such a significant international forum underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive care for women and children and advancing its role in creating a more developed and humane society.

HE Mansourbek Olloyorov, advisor of the president for social affairs, commended the high level of development and practices at the Foundation, as well as the unique and pioneering quality of services it provides. He expressed his pleasure in participating in the exhibition, meeting with the Foundation, and discovering their best practices.