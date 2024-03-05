Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), hosted its inaugural ‘Journey to Excellence’ 2024 Town Hall, which serves as a platform for celebrating achievements, sharing challenges, providing updates, and setting expectations for the future.

Bringing together BAC’s management and staff in an open and collaborative atmosphere, the Town Hall’s primary objective was to provide updates on the company’s achievement in 2023 with a forward looking into 2024 strategic projects and objectives in alignment with the vision of Gulf Air Group (GFG) as Bahrain’s aviation leader.

With the aim of empowering BAC’s teams to unlock their full potential in line with the vision of GFG, the ‘Tamayouz’ programme was introduced at the event, marking a significant milestone in BAC’s collective pursuit of excellence. Through the ‘Tamayouz’ programme, BAC is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to passengers and stakeholders.

During the event, BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, presented BAC's visionary roadmap, highlighting the overall performance, strategic approaches and achievements, as well as key initiatives undertaken by the company to elevate the airport's operations and services. The vision of BAC for the future emphasized the importance of innovation, customer experience, and sustainability in driving the airport's success.

A panel discussion on “The Significance of Data in Airport Operations” further enriched the event. Moderated by GFG Chief Technology Officer, Ahmed Naeemi, the session featured distinguished panellists from BAC: Chief Airport Operations Officer, Ali Rashid, Vice President Non-Aeronautical Revenues, George Moore, Vice President Development and Technical, Hesham Zaman, and Acting Vice President Facilities Management Eyad Ismaeel. The discussion highlighted BAC’s valuable insights and perspectives on leveraging data to optimize airport operations, enhance passenger experiences, and drive efficiency.

The deliberation covered the establishment of the Airport Operations Center (APOC), planned implementation of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM), and a dedicated section in the Airport Operations Department (AOD) focused on data management. Furthermore, BAC emphasized its commitment to leveraging data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). The panel served as a platform for industry leaders to share insights and foster collaboration, reinforcing BAC's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the aviation sector.

The ‘Journey to Excellence’ 2024 Town Hall event, is a testament to BAC’s commitment to drive the aviation sector’s development, cementing its position as a prominent player in the aviation landscape and contributor to the national economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers. For more information, visit bahrainairport.bh

