Manama--- Bahrain: Under the slogan “Arab Pension Outlook 2050 - Change and Opportunity”, the 6th Pension & Social Insurance Conference “APSIC” will be held next week (28-29 September 2022) at Rixos Premium Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, in the presence of a number of Egyptian ministers and officials, as well as officials and delegations from all Arab countries, with the number of participants reaching 500 delegates.

The one-of-a-kind Bahrain originated regional pension event is held this year in partnership with the Egyptian government represented by its Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Social Solidarity, Financial Regulatory Authority, National Organisation of Social Insurance, and the Insurance Federation of Egypt. The event is organised by Fintech Robos, a Bahrain-based savings & pensions technology provider.

Mr. Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos and conference chairman, said the conference has a rich agenda, around 60 international and regional speakers, and specialized sessions over two days, covering vital topics for the sector, including the economics and spending of pension systems, challenges and potential reforms, sustainability measures, demographic and life expectancy trends, social protection policies and coverage expansion, pension modeling, the importance of actuarial reviews, investment strategies, private pension funds, as well as the increasing use of digital solutions – so APSIC will equip, inform and encourage participants to power the change they want to see in their institutions.

The conference has received great interest and support from a wide group of local and international sponsors, as AON, Smart Pension, QNB Al Ahli, ATOS, Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals, Banque Misr, Military Production Company for Information Technology, Egyptian Micro Solutions, and eFinance have entered the platinum sponsorship; and Industrial Development Bank (Egypt), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Hewlett Packard, Equevu, Wafaa Life Insurance / Attijariwafa Bank, Emirates NBD, and Cairo Bank entered the golden sponsorship; while the Islamic Development Bank, Blackrock, SSGA, Lamie came as silver sponsors; with United Bank and Silicon 21/Cisco as IT sponsors technology, and the Arab Bank as a luncheon sponsor.

In addition to the sponsors, World Bank, OECD, IMF, the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the Islamic Development Bank, UN Capital Development Funds, Cairo University and the US AID agency are also among the speakers this year.

The objective is to spread institutional and public awareness on pension dynamics, structures and issues that affect the resilience, adequacy and sustainability of both private and public pension systems and their infrastructure.

Mr. Ebrahim elaborated that what really makes this event important among global pension conferences is the participation of all key actors in the sector, including public and private pension funds, international economic institutions, asset managers, actuaries, insurance companies, and the financial industry. It also links pensions with HR management in terms of employee benefits, employee engagement, and the use of technology (Pension-Tech).

Registration for the conference is free at: https://events.fintechrobos.com