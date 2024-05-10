The roadmap will be presented at the 2024 Future Aviation Forum, convening 5,000 leaders, including private aviation investors, operators, and service providers.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The General Authority of Civil Aviation is set to unveil a General Aviation roadmap at the 2024 Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024) in May, to increase the GDP of the general aviation sector tenfold to $2 billion by 2030.



The roadmap covers the business jet segment, including charter, private, and corporate jets, and will support Saudi Arabia’s development as a global high-value business and tourist destination. In October 2023, Saudi Arabia revised its 2030 tourism target upwards from 100 to 150 million visitors by 2030.



His Excellency the President of GACA, Abdulaziz-Al Duailej, said:



“General aviation is vital to growing high-value sectors of the Saudi economy, including tourism, business and entertainment events. The General Aviation roadmap will turbocharge the sector within the Kingdom, transforming infrastructure and regulations, simultaneously developing, promoting and enhancing general aviation services in the market.



GACA looks forward to hosting general aviation investors, operators and service providers at the Future Aviation Forum in May, where we will launch this ambitious plan to global audiences.”



The roadmap will support private aviation aircraft owners, lessors, investors, operators and service providers through coordinated infrastructure investment and regulatory streamlining. The announcement follows GACA’s removal of ‘empty-leg restrictions’ and simplification of economic license requirements for operators and investors in October 2023, to boost the general aviation sector.



FAF 2024 returns to Riyadh from 20-22 May 2024, bringing together 5,000 experts and aviation leaders from over 100 countries, including ministers, regulators, manufacturers, airlines, and airports. The Forum, which saw the signing of more than 50 agreements and $2.7 billion in deals during the 2022 edition, will feature commercial announcements, alongside the roadmap and specialist general aviation panel sessions.

Hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Forum will be centered on the theme: Elevating Global Connectivity.



About The Future Aviation Forum:



The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including executives from international carriers, all major global manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.



The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.