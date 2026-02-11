DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced its vision to enable enterprises to be AI-driven and autonomous at the 13th edition of the ManageEngine UserConf Dubai, its largest annual gathering of customers in the UAE.

In the rapid adoption of AI-driven, agentic, and autonomous systems, enterprise priorities are shifting from experimentation to dependable, large-scale operations. As these systems take on more autonomous decision-making, organisations face increasing constraints around reliability, governance, and operational control, which are often the primary barriers to adoption. Successfully deploying AI at scale now requires a layered infrastructure approach where a strong reliability layer is foundational to performance, trust, and long-term sustainability.

“As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to operating autonomous and agentic systems at scale, high performance and security in real-world conditions become nonnegotiable,” said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine. “ManageEngine's evolution into a platform (and, increasingly, a platform of platforms) is about enabling organisations to build reliability into the very fabric of their infrastructure, not bolt it on as an afterthought, creating a foundation for autonomy across the modern enterprise.”

Key highlights of the conference included:

"The digital transformation journey: From AI-ready to AI-driven autonomous enterprises," a keynote address by Ganesan that explored the need for an autonomous, AI-powered digital enterprise management platform.

A keynote address, "A pause before agentic AI adoption," by Heba Farahat, offensive security tech lead at Liquid C2 MENA and an award-winning cybersecurity advisor guiding global organisations across sectors.

A panel discussion, "The role of cybersecurity in the digital transformation journey: From a cost to a competitive advantage."

“The UAE government’s strong AI vision has already translated into several national initiatives to develop AI readiness across the government and enterprises. We at ManageEngine are closely aligned with this vision and are helping customers in the region build the reliable, scalable infrastructure needed for AI-driven and autonomous systems. Through this 13th edition of the ManageEngine UserConf Dubai, we are further reinforcing our commitment to preparing for the next phase of AI adoption,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, vice president of revenue operations at ManageEngine.

The UserConf also offered certifications, technical workshops, and networking forums. Panel discussions featuring tech experts from the UAE provided insights into the current state of AI adoption and how organisations can be AI-ready in the region. Attendees also met with product teams, explored best practices for maximising the value of their solutions, and experienced live technical demonstrations of the company’s comprehensive enterprise IT management solution suite.

About ManageEngine

