Hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council for the second consecutive year and organised by Vernewell Group

7–9 April 2026 | Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference and Exhibition Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 convenes its third edition in Dubai from 7 to 9 April 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference and Exhibition Centre. Hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council for the second consecutive year and organised by Vernewell Group, the Summit brings together government authorities, regulators, critical infrastructure operators, global technology leaders, academia, investors, and innovators to advance institutional quantum readiness and real-world deployment pathways.

Delivered under the theme “Quantum and Emerging Frontiers: Advancing Global Innovation and Technological Leadership,” the Summit focuses on quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing, alongside the enabling technologies shaping trusted integration across digital, physical, and cyber systems.

The Quantum Innovation Summit has become the region’s flagship institutional platform for quantum readiness and one of the most globally connected convenings focused on how quantum technologies are prepared, governed, and deployed into operational environments. As quantum capabilities progress, readiness has emerged as the defining challenge, encompassing governance, assurance, engineering integration, cybersecurity, and adoption sequencing across critical sectors.

A program designed for readiness, deployment, and decision quality

The three-day program is structured to move from strategic alignment into applied engagement and then into working formats and capability building. The Summit is designed to support tangible outcomes, including the identification of priority initiatives, implementation pathways, and practical follow-up anchors aligned with institutional readiness and deployment timelines.

7–8 April 2026

The first two days deliver the Main Summit Conference alongside an integrated exhibition environment, operating as one coordinated program focused on readiness and deployment. Keynotes and structured dialogues convene senior decision-makers and technical leadership to address governance frameworks, assurance requirements, system integration, and sector adoption sequencing.

Running in parallel, the exhibition environment functions as the Summit’s applied capability layer, enabling organisations to present technologies, programs, and deployment pathways in a high-engagement setting. Participating exhibitors include Technology Innovation Institute (TII), QuantumGate, e& UAE, IBM, ID Quantique, Quantinuum, IonQ, QuantumBasel, and Classiq, among others. The exhibition is supported by the EXPO Stage, which hosts demonstrations, solution briefings, and implementation-oriented walkthroughs. The Demo Pod Pavilion provides a curated micro-showcase format designed for short, repeatable presentations and live demonstrations, increasing visibility for applied solutions and emerging teams. Dedicated meeting lounges and a B2B Meetup Zone support structured introductions and partnership discussions across institutions, operators, providers, and investors.

9 April 2026

The third day is anchored by the Quantum Futures Forum, delivered through structured roundtables and working formats focused on governance alignment, coordination mechanisms, and long-term capability planning. The same day hosts the Academic Aisle for research exchange and the Quantum Spring School, a structured capability-building program delivered through two tracks covering discovery foundations and technical foundations. The Summit is supported by strategic participation from UAE and regional government entities, among others, alongside partners contributing to national-scale digital infrastructure and trusted deployment. Within this partnership landscape, e& UAE participates as Strategic Partner, bringing the perspective of connectivity at scale and enterprise infrastructure to support the Summit’s focus on operational integration.

Applied research leadership and trusted infrastructure

A central pillar of the 2026 program is the participation of TII as Quantum Catalyst Sponsor and Prime Exhibitor. Operating under the UAE’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), TII connects frontier research and engineering with technology transition and commercialisation through entities including ASPIRE and VentureOne. Its participation strengthens the applied orientation of the Summit by linking research translation, engineering pathways, and institutional readiness requirements.

Within this ecosystem, QuantumGate, the UAE-based cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum security, participates as a Quantum Catalyst Sponsor. QuantumGate contributes to the Summit’s quantum-safe security and trust agenda through capabilities designed to support institutional planning, cryptographic visibility, and long-term resilience as organisations prepare for future cryptographic disruption.

The Summit’s partnership landscape is designed to catalyse coordination across government authorities, regulators and standard-setting bodies, critical infrastructure operators, sovereign technology entities, global providers, academia, investors, and end users. e& UAE participates as Strategic Partner, contributing national-scale connectivity and enterprise digital infrastructure perspectives, reinforcing the Summit’s focus on how frontier technologies integrate into operational systems. Academic excellence is further reinforced through the participation of the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) as Academic Partner.

Part of Global Quantum Week

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 anchors Global Quantum Week, taking place from 6 to 13 April 2026, as a coordinated program designed by Vernewell Group to extend the Summit’s impact beyond the three-day convening. Global Quantum Week connects the Summit with a broader set of capability-building initiatives, structured learning activities, and community engagements delivered across the UAE and through selected online formats. The program is designed to broaden access to knowledge, support skills development, and deepen ecosystem participation by engaging institutions, industry, academia, and the wider innovation community. By linking strategic dialogue with education, awareness, and applied exposure, Global Quantum Week reinforces long-term quantum readiness and sustained engagement across national and regional networks.

For more information: www.quantuminnovationsummit.com

Media enquiries: press@vernewellgroup.com

Participation, sponsorship, and exhibition: info@vernewellgroup.com