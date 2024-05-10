2,600+ exhibitors from over 160 countries and more than 46,000 attendees at ATM 2024 – the biggest edition of the event to date

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has celebrated a successful week at the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which took place from 6-9 May 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). DET was joined on the Dubai stand by 129 key partners and stakeholders from the public and private sectors, who held business meetings with delegates from around the world, showcasing the emirate’s diverse and innovative tourism offering to thousands of industry leaders attending the global travel trade exhibition.

This year’s ATM was held under the forward-looking theme ‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’. During the four-day event, DET highlighted the pivotal role played by entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the city, and how Dubai’s travel and hospitality sectors have nurtured innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability to create new pathways for growth beyond traditional tourism. This strategic approach is inspired by the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

ATM 2024 provided a platform to build and consolidate relationships across the travel industry, and DET signed several strategic partnership agreements, including one with Emirates which will see the two entities work together to intensify international efforts and bolster Dubai’s mindshare as a hub for trade, tourism and investment. During an action-packed show at DWTC, DET made a number of major announcements, including the launch of the inaugural ‘Dubai Sustainability Industry Report’. Contributing to the ATM Conference Programme, DET spokespeople also delivered keynote addresses and took part in a range of panel discussions, including ‘The Potential of Cruise: Creating Swell in the Middle East’ and ‘Educating Young Entrepreneurs: Building a Career in Travel’.

Dubai’s successful participation at ATM 2024 follows a record-breaking year for its tourism sector, after welcoming 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023. As announced by DET at the show, this momentum continued in the first quarter of 2024, with 5.18 million international overnight visitors from January to March, an 11% rise over the same period in 2023.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “The 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market was the most successful yet for Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, yielding strong outcomes as we connected with industry leaders to discuss the future of travel and the latest trends transforming our sector. Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the goals of the D33 Agenda, we have a clear objective to further advance tourism’s economic impact, including by leveraging innovation and entrepreneurship. At ATM we had the opportunity to develop a number of new partnerships, which are an important part of the strategy to make Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in. These partners, as well as all our travel and tourism stakeholders, play a critical role in achieving these goals, and we thank them for their support as we build on the knowledge shared at ATM.”

DET organised the largest ever ATM Hosted Buyers Programme, promoting Dubai’s unparalleled hospitality and offerings to a record participation of more than 540 buyers from 47 different markets and countries. With the support of stakeholders including DMCs, hotels, venues and attractions, the hosted buyers were able to enjoy a range of experiences and iconic locations in the city, including evenings hosted by Expo City Dubai, Real Madrid World, and Dubai Creek Harbour.

In addition to meeting DET and stakeholder representatives, visitors to the stand also had the opportunity to play ‘Dubai Pinball’, an interactive and engaging gaming experience that enhanced players’ familiarity with attractions and landmarks around the city, offering prizes for the highest scores.

Strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and MICE events, ATM 2024 was the biggest edition to date, welcoming over 46,000 attendees and more than 2,600 exhibitors from over 160 countries across four days at DWTC. Growth was recorded across all event verticals with exhibitor participation increasing by 26% YoY.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact: mediarelations@dubaidet.ae