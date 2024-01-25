ABCK AmCham Kuwait hosts its end of the year Winter Social event, bringing together members and friends for an evening of networking, meaningful connections, and reminiscing on 2023’s achievements as a Chamber through its partnerships.

The Winter Social event was introduced by Omar Ben Naji, Board Member of AmCham Kuwait, who provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for AmCham Kuwait's diverse community. Ben Naji also spoke to guests about AmCham Kuwait’s newly formed Disabilities Focus Group whose goal is to create more inclusion and awareness about people with disabilities, as well as finding ways to include them in the economic fabric of the country through the support of the private sector.

Ben Naji also gave special recognition to Kuwait & Gulf Link (KGL) for their support in regard to AmCham Kuwait’s partnership with the Children’s Hospital – Bayt Abdallah, in which KGL donated several toys and stationary items for the children’s wards. The Winter Social included a special acknowledgment of AmCham Kuwait's members, whose continued support plays a vital role in the Chamber's mission to promote economic growth and collaboration between the United States and Kuwait. The event also showcased the Chamber's commitment to fostering a strong and supportive business network, promoting collaboration and engagement among its members.

The AmCham Kuwait team organized a raffle to conclude the evening, featuring exciting prizes. These include two vouchers for Thursday's BBQ Night at Teatro and access to the spa at Hilton Hotel, a pass for the Aquatonic pool, a Friday brunch for two, a one-night stay for two with breakfast at Crowne Plaza Al-Thuraya City, three lunch or dinner buffet invitations from Al-Hamra Hotel for Friday or Saturday, two complimentary stays in their deluxe suite, two chocolate baskets from Bustan Khaleeji, two full-fledged Safety Kits from Fire & Safety Experts Co., and from The Sultan, six cards for use at Sultan Stores and two fruit baskets.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has functioned as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channel @abck1985