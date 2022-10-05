Abu Dhabi, UAE: Celebrating the conclusion of the Women Economic Empowerment and Mentorship Program, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, in co-operation with the Women Empowerment Committee by CCI France UAE, have organized a panel discussion on the importance of mentorship in businesses and entrepreneurship at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Dr. Khadija Al Ameri, Abu Dhabi Chamber Board Member and Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, attended the panel discussion along with Mrs. Agnes Lopez-Cruz, Managing Director of the CCI France UAE, members of the French Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and a large number of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs who participated in the program.

In her welcoming remarks, H.E. Al Ameri commended the Women Empowerment Committee by CCI France UAE for their efforts in organizing the program with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, which helped female entrepreneurs obtain the experience and knowledge necessary to kick off their businesses and left a positive impact on all the participants. She stated that the program has helped increase the co-operation between female Emirati entrepreneurs and their French counterparts allowing them to share their inspiring experiences in trade and business sectors.

The Board Member emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has always been supportive of the initiatives and creative ideas of Emirati women, equipping them with the necessary tools for their success including training courses, marketing, and technical support.

“The Council also plays a key role in increasing the contribution of women to the national economy by giving them the opportunity to properly get involved in trade and businesses. The Council is also key to helping women perform their businesses from home while developing their capabilities and encouraging them to be more creative,” Dr. Al Ameri added.

During the panel discussion, the panelists, who are specialists in entrepreneurship and skill development, shed light on the importance of internal mentorship, intellectual property rights, skills and talent development, and how to develop initiatives for entrepreneurs who are willing to enter the world of trade and investment.

For her part, Mrs. Agnes Lopez-Cruz gave a motivational speech on the success of the program and its outcomes, while a group of participants in the program gave brief summary on their time with program and its benefits, noting that the program encouraged them to keep learning and to be more creative in their businesses.

