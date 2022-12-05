AMMAN – Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) has organized a seminar entitled “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in cooperation with IBTECAR Consulting Company, in conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

In his statement to the session, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh emphasized that innovation and knowledge are key drivers of economic growth and investment, pointing out that innovation is the the world's top corporations major market value asset. He added that China registers 300,000 innovations annuallyand that will make it the world leader in the future.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), which he established as the first-of-its-kind University College across the world, that aims at graduating inventors and creative generation, not just job seekers.

The seminar included a lecture by IBTECAR General Manager, Mr. Jamil AlKhatib, entitled: ‘Open Innovation is a Tool for Success’; while the global expert, Dr. Hesham Hafez, gave a brief about his newly-launched book ‘The Global Innovator’, of which copies were distributed as a gift to the attendees.

The book traces the story of five great civilizations; from ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome; to the Middle East; Europe; the United States and China, in which the writer shows how ‘mighty and innovative societies can fall’.

The seminar was attended by representatives of youth institutions, community-based organizations, business incubators and entrepreneurs. they participated to know more on how to build their enterprises and start-ups, as well as to promote the concepts and culture of entrepreneurship among the youth generation. That is in addition to participants from a number of people with hearing loss and other disabilities. In this regard, TAG-KF provides all available facilities to enable them to take part in such events, which also includes the provision of a sign language interpreter.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of TAG.Global, is a platform for dialogue, research, and evaluation of all economic and business aspects at local, regional and international levels. It provides a safe environment for the youth to engage in civic life and develop society to contribute to the advancement of the national economy.

