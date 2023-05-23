5th Annual International Patient Experience Symposium 2023 was inaugurated by Mohamad El-Hage, Group Chief Executive Officer | Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) on the 18th of May 2023, at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Abu Dhabi – UAE.

H.E Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director - Healthcare Facility Sector - Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (UAE) during her welcome remarks at the event shared insights and vision of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for patient experience.

Joined by DOH-Abu Dhabi as Strategic Partner, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) as Presenting Partner, and Burjeel Holdings as Healthcare Excellence Partner, this event had concluded an exclusive day-long masterclass on “Improving outcomes and experience for older people living with frailty” on the 17th of May 2023.

Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Alhammadi, Division Director Medical Research & Development Medical Research & Development Division | Center of Research and Innovation, Department of Health Abu Dhabi on Patient Experience in Clinical Trials.



“A Person-Centred Service Model for Coordinated Health and Social Outcomes.“ was elaborated during a joint presentation from Merative, by Dr. Héctor Upegui, Worldwide Market Development Executive & Chief Health Officer, and Gary O’Leary, Market Development Leader for CHSO

According to Dr. Hassa Saif Al Mazrouei, Medical Director of Patient Experience, Director of Internship Program, Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, UAE - ‘’Patient experience strategies will need to be more focused on culture-wide change that’s based on creating mutual care and respect , which could be measured and analyzed in the future. This means that health care organizations must approach patient care holistically, considering not only the clinical aspects of treatment but also the overall patient experience.’’ Dr. Hassa Al Mazrouei, presented on “Creating a Culture of Mutual Care and Respect: A Shared Responsibility for Those Serving & Being Served.”

Mohammad Yousef Najajreh, Director of Quality, Safety, Risk, and Accreditation, Institution | Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (UAE) delivered a thought-provoking presentation on "Key Elements of Service Quality and Their Relationship with Patients' Satisfaction", while “The Future of Healthcare in the Metaverse” was jointly presented by Eyad Al Musa, Partner, Digital Health and Guy Parsonage, Partner & Chief Experience Officer from PWC.

One of the highlighted sessions for the inaugural day included the PX Trendsetters Panel, titled “Reassess Failures to Build Resiliency & Reliability for Achieving Improved Human Experience Outcomes” Moderated by Dr. Héctor Upegui, this panel was joined by leading healthcare experts such as

* Mohamad El-Hage, Group Chief Executive Officer | Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (UAE)

*Souheil Atallah, Manager - HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital - Abu Dhabi UAE )

*Dr. Hassa Saif Al Mazrouei, Medical Director Patient Experience, Director of Internship Program, Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician | Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in partnership with Mayo Clinic (UAE)

*Mustafa Yacoub - Director of Patient Experience Department and Case Management | NMC ProVita (UAE)

“Creating a platform that encourages the participation of front-line caregivers in developing and driving patient experience strategies has proven to be the most impactful and fosters a sense of employee ownership in implementing the strategies.” - explains Yinka Adekeye, Senior Director of Patient Access Services at Mubadala Health (Patient Engagement Partner) as she elaborates on the importance of involving front line caregivers in driving patient experience strategies. Yinka will be elaborating on “A commitment improving the Patient Experience landscape; the Mubadala Health Way”, during her interactive activity filled presentation for all the participants.

Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, General Manager and Medical Director, NMC ProVita (UAE), presented on "Healthcare Private Sector Role in Improving Patient Experience, with ABM 5 In A Long-Term Care Unit during COVID 19 Era, as an example" at the event.

The day’s highlighted sessions included a fireside chat titled “Moving the Needle on the Patient Experience Through Leader Rounds” moderated by Deborah Thompson, Programme Director Urgent Care Delivery Networks | NHS Elect (UK), joined by Aysha Al Mehri, Group Chief Nursing Officer, Burjeel Holdings.

“Patient-centered care is the foundation of our practice at Burjeel Holdings. We strive to create a compassionate care environment that fosters healing and enhances patient well-being at all our facilities. Patients experience this compassionate care from the moment they walk in through every touch point during their visit. We prioritize medical excellence by continuing to invest in state-of-the-art technology and upgrading our facilities to enhance the patient experience. Such conferences are occasions to share best practices and advancements to further empower our patients.” -John Sunil, CEO - Burjeel Holdings (Healthcare Excellence Partner)



Aligned to this core vision of the organization, the Disrupting Healthcare panel discussion emphasised on “From Patient Experience to the overall Human Experience”. Moderated by Aysha Al Mehri, Group Chief Nursing Officer - Burjeel Holdings this exclusive panel was joined by

*Dhia Hussain, Patient Speaker

*Dr. Neil Nijhawan, Consultant in Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Burjeel Medical City

*Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director-Oncology Services, Burjeel Holdings

*Dr. Michael Uglow, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon | Director - Paley Middle East Clinic at Burjeel Medical City.

The 2nd day of the event focused on Technology and Design Thinking. A panel discussion on “High-Tech vs. High-Touch: A Healthy Dose of Caring Disposition, Technology & Innovation” was conducted by Reenita Das, Partner | Frost & Sullivan (USA) and the panelists joining this discussion included:

*Dr. Dirk de Korne, Director of Care & Welfare | SVRZ (Netherlands)

*Samah Ismail, VP of Operations and Technology Digital Health, Malaffi (UAE)

*Majd Abu Zant, Founder & CEO | OvaSave & Global Fertility Network (UAE)

*Dr. Wesal Freih, Patient Experience Manager | Mediclinic Middle East (UAE)

*Dr. Saeed Yami, Chief Quality & Patient Safety Officer | Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

The importance of data for analysing, understanding and conceptualising patient-engagement strategies, was elaborated by Kelly Sue Vorseth , Senior Patient Experience Director | Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in partnership with Mayo Clinic (UAE), during her exclusive presentation, while the crucial question of “What Patients Really Want from the Healthcare?” was addressed by Dr. Abeer AlSubait, Deputy Executive Director of Corporate Quality and Patient Safety and Patient Experience | Ministry of National Guard, Health Affairs (Saudi Arabia) during her session - Rethinking Digital Engagement.

One of the highlighted sessions of the day was focused on “The Art of Simplicity: How to Streamline Patient Access & Reduce Staff Burden,” which was moderated by Dr. Majeda A. Al-Ruzzieh, Chief Nursing Officer, Chairperson Patient-Centered Care Committee | King Hussein Cancer Center and joined by the panel members: Dr. Rola Hammoud, President | American College of Healthcare Executives, MENA Chapter (UAE), Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director | Danat Al Emarat Hospital (UAE), Dr. Osama El-Hassan, Head of e-Health Section at Health Data & information Analysis | Dubai Healthcare Authority (UAE), Eman Alturaiki, Service excellence Director | Council of Health Insurance (Saudi Arabia), Stacey T. Jones, Chief Operating Officer | Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (UAE).

“There is nothing more powerful than listening and learning from your peers. So much can be gained by knowledge sharing around strategies and initiatives that been proven effective in enhancing the experience of patients in this region.” - shares Kelly Vorseth, Sr. Director Patient Experience, SSMC during her pre-event speaker interview, on being asked how attendees will benefit by this event.



The patient – provider fireside chat titled “Viewing Experience through the Patient Lens” was moderated Dr. Alan Russell Stewart, Chief Medical Officer | NMC (UAE), and was joined by:

*Gary O’Leary - Market Development Leader for CHSO (Co-ordinated Health & Social Outcomes), Merative

*Alexander Jankuloski - Chief Executive Officer, Kuwait Hospital (Kuwait)

*Dr. Ali Hojjati - Lead Advisor, Healthcare Improvement Consultant, Accreditation Canada

*Muna Al Harbi - Patient Speaker from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (UAE)

The event was supported and partnered by Department of Health, Abu Dhabi as Strategic Partner, CMRC as Presenting Partner, Burjeel Holdings as Healthcare Excellence Partner, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) as Headline Partner, and other healthcare organizations and partners.



With the overwhelming reaction from participating delegates, and support from our sponsors, partners and speakers, the event aimed to continue its drive in exploring futuristic solutions and knowledge enhancing approaches for patient experience as the integral core of healthcare and hospital management.