Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – The 14th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM) opened today at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) under the theme “Building a Culture of Innovation and Technology in the Healthcare Sector.”

The event attracted more than 150 local, regional, and global companies and institutions specializing in healthcare services, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical technologies, alongside the presence of senior officials, experts, and academics from the UAE, the region, and around the world.

ICPM is recognized as one of the region’s leading specialized healthcare events, with a strong focus on pharmaceutical manufacturing, fostering innovation, facilitating knowledge exchange, and building strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of advanced and sustainable healthcare solutions.

The opening ceremony attended by prominent figures in the healthcare sector was attended by H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of (SPARK), and H.E. Dr. Adnan Al Matrooshi, President of the ICPM Conference and Exhibition. The opening was followed by an official tour of the exhibition halls, during which attendees visited participating companies’ booths and explored the latest products, technologies, and solutions in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The opening day also included high-level B2B meetings among participating companies, in addition to scientific lectures, specialized workshops, corporate presentations, academic competitions among universities, scientific poster sessions, pharmaceutical knowledge competitions, and the honouring of distinguished individuals who have made notable contributions to the pharmacy and medical fields.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi stated: “The International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacy and Medicine continues to witness qualitative and accelerated growth year after year, whether in terms of organization, calibre of participating entities, or the depth of its scientific and practical discussions.

“The participation of more than 150 specialized companies, alongside academic institutions and international experts, underscores the importance of ICPM as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and driving innovation in pharmaceutical industries and medical technologies.

“SPARK places strong emphasis on the healthcare sector due to its direct impact on quality of life and sustainable development. Hosting this event aligns with SPARK’s commitment to providing an integrated ecosystem that enables companies and researchers to transform innovation into tangible economic and societal value.”

The first day’s activities also included a field tour by the Conference Director across participating company platforms, as well as an introductory visit for companies and students to SPARK’s facilities, offering insights into the park’s advanced laboratories and research infrastructure.

The three-day conference features a comprehensive scientific program comprising specialized lectures, applied workshops, and panel discussions addressing the latest developments in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical technologies, digital transformation in healthcare, and artificial intelligence applications in the sector. The program also includes the signing of memoranda of understanding, cooperation agreements, and commercial partnerships aimed at strengthening future collaboration and stimulating local economic growth.

The conference and exhibition are expected to attract a large number of visitors, professionals, and stakeholders from within the UAE and abroad, further reinforcing ICPM’s role as a premier platform for knowledge exchange, partnership development, and investment support in one of the world’s most vital and rapidly evolving sectors.