AME Trade is proud to announce the launch of the 13th edition of Africa PPP, the longest-running Public-Private Partnerships event in Africa. The flagship infrastructure investment summit is set to take place from October 24th to 26th, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Morocco. The event is hosted and supported by the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Kingdom of Morocco, and is running under the theme of "Building Partnerships to Deliver Successful PPP Programs."

Accelerating Infrastructure Development and Investment in Africa: The Focus of Africa PPP Summit: Africa PPP is a highly-anticipated annual gathering of policy makers, procuring authorities, development financial institutions, infrastructure investors, private sector players, and other stakeholders interested in accelerating infrastructure development and investment on the continent. The objective of the summit is to facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices among attendees on the challenges and opportunities for accelerating infrastructure development and investment in Africa.

Building Strong Partnerships for Infrastructure Investment Success: The event will feature a pre-conference masterclass capacity building interactive training titled "Project Preparation for PPPs; the Why? What? When? Who? And How?" The summit's keynote and headline topics under discussion over the two days include capacity for countries to identify, develop, and structure bankable projects; building a strong legal and institutional framework; funding and financial support; emerging trends and innovation in infra debt and legal structures; spotlight on host country Morocco's new era of infrastructure investment; case studies from other developing countries; transport infra partnerships; and utilizing PPP for water infrastructure.

The 2023 edition promises to bring together policymakers, key stakeholders, and private sector players interested in accelerating infrastructure development and investment in Africa. The event will provide a platform to network, learn, and exchange ideas about the challenges and opportunities for accelerating infrastructure development across the continent.

We are thrilled to have Morocco as our Host Partner of Choice, and we anticipate a highly successful event that will draw attendees from across the continent and beyond. The event is expected to bring together over 300 participants from across the continent and other regions to network, learn about the challenges and opportunities, and to exchange best practices.

For more information and to learn how you can participate or partner with the 13th Africa PPP Summit, please visit: www.africappp.com. Register now to secure your place at Africa PPP 2023 and open doors to a world of opportunities in the PPP sector.

About AME Trade Ltd: AME Trade Ltd is a leading event management company based in London, United Kingdom. The company has over 20 years of experience in organizing conferences, exhibitions, and trade fairs across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Olga Chuzhaykina

Title: Marketing manager

Company: AME Trade

Email: olga@ametrade.org