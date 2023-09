CAIRO: King Mohammed VI of Morocco has thanked Spain, Qatar, the UK and the UAE for sending aid in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Friday, state TV said in a post on social media site X late on Sunday.

Morocco assessed aid needs and considered the importance of coordinating relief effort before accepting help from the four countries, it added. (Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo Editing by Peter Graff)