Set to connect GCC travel professionals with European destinations

Over 3.6 million overnight stays were recorded in 2023 by GCC travellers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland

Dubai, UAE – The annual Discover Europe Travel Summit returns to Dubai, offering an immersive experience into the enchanting landscapes and diverse cultures of Austria, Germany and Switzerland. Taking place on May 4th and 5th at Palazzo Versace Dubai, this two-day event represents a pivotal opportunity for the European nations to showcase their unique attractions, forge strategic partnerships, and strengthen ties with GCC travel professionals. More than 100 partners from the three countries – representing states, cities, hotels, and tourist attractions – will be present, fostering connections and collaboration.

The Discover Europe Travel Summit serves as a vital prelude to Arabian Travel Market, the region's largest travel exhibition, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange on key industry trends and emerging technologies. With an impressive agenda comprising more than 4,000 curated meetings and an attendance of at least 120 buyers in the culture and luxury travel sectors of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the summit is poised to facilitate fruitful discussions and unveil exciting opportunities for growth and collaboration within the tourism sector.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) GCC, commented, "We're excited to showcase the innovative experiences Germany offers travellers from the GCC. From breathtaking mountain adventures to cutting-edge wellness retreats, Germany caters to the most discerning traveller."

"Germany is committed to sustainable travel practices, offering travellers from the GCC eco-friendly experiences while minimizing environmental impact. The Discover Europe Travel Summit allows us to showcase these initiatives and collaborate with partners to create extended itineraries that encourage travellers to stay longer and explore the rich diversity of our regions,” she added.

Michael Tauschmann, Head of Markets Middle East & India at Austria Tourism, emphasized Austria's commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences by saying: "Austria boasts a rich tapestry of experiences, from majestic mountains and charming villages to vibrant cities and world-class cultural events. We're eager to share this diversity with travel professionals from the GCC."

“This year, we're delighted to introduce Carinthia, a stunning state famous for its spectacular scenery that combines crystal-clear lakes and majestic mountains, as our new partner for the Middle East market. The Discover Europe Travel Summit allows us to showcase the unique offerings of different regions within Austria. Whether it's the scenery of Tyrol or the historical charm of Vienna, Austria caters to every travel dream," he added.

Livio Goetz, Director GCC of Switzerland Tourism, highlighted Switzerland's legendary natural beauty and renowned hospitality, stating, stating, "Switzerland's pristine mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and picturesque landscapes have captivated travellers for generations. Our diverse range of accommodation options caters to every traveller's preference. From luxurious city hotels boasting elegant architecture and state-of-the-art facilities in prime locations to tranquil mountain retreats overflowing with traditional charm, guests can find the perfect place to unwind and experience the highest level of service.”

He further emphasized the unique appeal of exploring Switzerland by train, citing it as an enchanting way to uncover the country's hidden treasures and magnificent landscapes. "Switzerland's extensive rail network, coupled with the convenience of the Swiss Travel Pass, offers travellers a seamless and immersive way to discover the country's iconic landmarks and scenic beauty," added Goetz.

Beyond their individual strengths, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland combine to offer a captivating trifecta for GCC travellers seeking a truly unforgettable European experience. Seamless travel connections weave these destinations together, allowing visitors to embark on a journey that encompasses the dramatic peaks of the Alps, the rich cultural heritage of charming towns, and the cosmopolitan buzz of vibrant cities. This geographical diversity is reflected in the impressive number of overnight stays GCC travellers enjoyed across the three countries, with over 3.6 million overnight stays recorded in 2023.

As the Discover Europe Travel Summit convenes, travel professionals will gain in-depth knowledge of Austria, Germany and Switzerland, by uncovering hidden gems and seasonal highlights, ensuring their clients experience the very best these captivating destinations have to offer year-round.

About The German National Tourist Board (GNTB)

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

For further information and media queries, please contact:

Bashar Antoun | Director of PR | Neo Social & PR

germany@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com

Follow GNTO’s accounts on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/germanytourismar/

https://www.facebook.com/germanytourismar/

About Austria Tourism

Austria Tourism is the national tourism organization for Austria. Since 1955 the main objective of this association has been the promotion of vacation country Austria. Austria Tourim's central goal is to secure and expand tourism country Austria’s competitiveness in cooperation with all Austrian tourism partners. By doing so, ANTO contributes essentially to increasing Austria’s market share in international tourism.

For further information and media queries, please contact:

Anna Lichtenegger | Marketing Manager Middle East | Austria Tourism

anna.lichtenegger@austria.info | www.austria.info

Follow Austria Tourism’s accounts on social media:

Twitter: @zooralnemsa

Instagram: @zooralnemsa

Tiktok: @zooralnemsa

Facebook: @feelaustriaAE

LinkedIn: @Austria Tourism Middle East

About Switzerland Tourism

ST is a federal corporation under public law tasked with promoting domestic and international tourism demand for Switzerland as a holiday, travel and convention destination.

The development and implementation of demand-enhancing marketing programmes and the profiling of the strong, traditional yet modern Swiss tourism brand both nationally and internationally are its key priorities. ST works in close collaboration with the tourism sector, which contributes around half of the budget. The other half consists of federal funds. The organisation is oriented towards customers and markets and is managed in accordance with commercial criteria.

ST is present in 22 markets worldwide, employing around 240 people.

For more information, please contact:

Switzerland Tourism

Livio Goetz, Director GCC

livio.goetz@switzerland.com | www.myswitzerland.com