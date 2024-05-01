Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, recently hosted the Sustainability in Action forum to engage its residents for climate action and highlight the critical role communities can play in protecting our planet Earth.

The event, which followed the recently observed International Mother Earth Day, featured an insightful talk by Tariq Qureishy, a pioneer in business and futurism. The main aim was to inspire collaboration, action, and transformation toward sustainability. Attended by a large group of the city's residents, the event emphasized the significance of sustainability and action. It engaged residents in essential discussions on sustainability and how they can drive positive change within the sustainable urban community.

The event also highlighted some of the key initiatives led by the city, including its popular sustainable urban farming programs designed for residents of all ages. Over the past few years, these efforts have actively engaged residents, educating them about the importance of sustainable farming in urban settings, supporting not only local food security efforts but also contributing to protecting our planet by growing crops under energy- and water-efficient settings, as well as reducing the on-farm use of pesticides and plastics.

The forum also marked the culmination of this season's Strawberry Bounty Challenge — a community farm competition that commenced in February this year and was open to individuals and family teams in the city. During the event, the top three growers were announced as winners and were honored with awards, recognizing their dedication to sustainable farming practices and innovative approaches.

Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "As a city aspiring to achieve Net Zero Energy, our main aim has always been to nurture our residents and develop a community that inspires others to take action. We believe that every action – small or big – makes a significant impact on our journey toward a sustainable world and protecting our planet. The Sustainability in Action forum aligns well with these efforts, and I'm happy to see the great turnout of residents attending the forum. It clearly demonstrates how successful we have been in cultivating an interest in sustainable living. I thank Mr. Tariq Qureishy for his illuminating talk and for engaging our residents in important discussions. I'm sure his insights will further help us promote the importance of sustainable living. I also want to congratulate all the winners of our Strawberry Bounty Challenge and express my sincere gratitude to all the participants who contributed to making this challenge a success. Your dedication to sustainable practices and innovative farming techniques is truly inspiring."

The forum was part of the city's long-term efforts to cultivate an exceptional and sustainable society that embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and inspires a low-carbon future. Since its inception, the city has become one of the most inspiring communities in the emirate of Sharjah, going beyond residential development and contributing to the sustainable urban development efforts of the UAE and beyond.

