Morocco confirmed that the IMF and World Bank annual meetings scheduled to take place next month in Marrakech will go ahead as planned, despite last week’s devastating earthquake near the city, Bloomberg reported.

The event will still happen from October 9 to October 15, central bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri said Thursday at a conference in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, Bloomberg reported.

The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the High Atlas Mountains late Friday evening has risen to more than 2,900, while the number of injured has more than doubled to 5,530.

