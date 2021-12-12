Dubai : Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 came to an end on Saturday (11 December, 2021) after nearly 3 weeks of glittering celebrations in honor of the UAE’s 50th National Day. Organised by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), the grand launch kicked off on 25 November, 2021 at Jumeriah Beach behind Sunset Mall. Throughout this exciting fiesta, guests enjoyed a multitude of amazing live shows, engaging workshops, enthralling games and competitions, exhilarating children’s activities, and the most delicious cuisine from the UAE and around the world.

Following are the details of events, activities, and food brands that made Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 truly memorable.

Returning Eateries: The likes of Coppasta Restaurant (known for their grab-and-go pasta), Pink Burger (a burger or slider for every palette and everyone’s dietary needs), Moshi (sushi and momo specialists), Pinza (a unique and healthy take on Pizza), La Patrona (authentic Mexican tacos and different street food items), iScream (premium gourmet ice cream), SMK – Smoked Meat Kitchen (succulent slow-cooked meat smoked over English oak and topped off with homemade rubs), Spill the Bean (single-origin and organic coffee blends), and Cali-Poke (fresh salmon, tuna, and other dishes accompanied by a classic CALI-Coconut to drink) are Etisalat Beach Canteen regulars.

Spread across various zones (Food Bazaar, Baqaala Lane, Snack Souq, Mashawi Hut, and Halawa Corner), they continued to wow the visitors with their delectable offerings during the just-concluded edition of the annual beachside carnival.

New Vendors: Various new vendors played their part in making Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 a resounding success. These included CZN Burak Burger (Turkish culinary maestro and social media celebrity Burak Özdemir’s food truck launched at Etisalat Beach Canteen where participants got to taste his famous burgers), Slider Box & Health Junkie (The Gourmet Gulf also launched their food truck at the beach canteen and presented the juiciest burgers and succulent sandwiches while offering a specially curated menu for the health-conscious), G.O.A.T (matchless homegrown Dubai burgers), Another Wing (the popular wing brand from DJ Khaled launched their food truck at the event), Pulled (tantalizing street food items that can easily be pulled apart), La Baguette de l'Entrecôte (known for their appetizing Entrecôte sauce poured generously over a plate of steak-frites), Churros Cone Café (authentic Spanish churros), Republica Coffee (various aromatic and delightful coffee blends), Captain Potato (a heaven for those who love French fries, wedges, and other potato-based foods), By Pinza (healthy food specialist with a distinctive approach to Ajeeneh, Gyroz, and Punz), and Mihbash Bubble (the most appealing selections of bubble tea).

New brands: A handful of brand-new eateries launched their mouth-watering menu options into the market with the beach canteen’s latest edition and received a spectacular response from the public. These included MrBreast Burger, Sides by Sidemen, The Phil by high, and Smac That. Other participating eateries included Mini BBQ, Absolute Zero, Kaak al Manara, Kris Kros, LilleBite, Merika Café, Sugargram, Charade, Four Ounce Burger, Churros Cafe, Dibba Bay Oysters, Doce Nata, Streat Fries, Torrija, Yamanote Atelier, and Spill the Bean.

Etisalat Stage Majlis: Aside from all the foodie fun, this was the main stage of Etisalat Beach Canteen where a host of live shows, musical performances, and other entertainment activities brought the whole event to life. Highlights include an impressive display of UAE National Day Fireworks, Jumanji Movie Night (a special screening of the blockbuster 2019 production starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black), The Great City Parade (featuring the much-loved animated characters Modesh and Dana), Splash & Dash by Oola Lab (a special setup by the craft fragrance lab where guests could get their own signature perfume in keeping with the Emirati tradition of scents for the National Day), and The Dukkan (the place for all sorts of UAE National Day merchandise, sustainable suncare products made in the UAE by Sunkiss, abayas from Mirva's Closet, delicious sauces from Talah's Table, vitamin gummies by Rite, and sustainable sunglasses from Pure.)

Launch of CZN Burak – The Game: Everyone’s favorite Turkish food-maker Burak Özdemir ventured into the world of mobile gaming with CZN Burak – The Game. It was launched amid lots of fanfare at Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021.

Exciting Live Performances: Lots of foot-tapping musical performances and eye-catching live displays throughout the duration of Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021 held the audience’s attention. These included The Show by Mo Eltorky (an interactive session with one of the UAE’s most engaging public speakers), Modesh Meet & Greet (a meetup with the popular mascot), and Melodica Musical Performances (showcasing the command of adults and children alike on different instruments).

In addition, artists like Mohammed Samih & Band (fusion of modern and traditional Arabic music featuring songs of Moroccan, Khaleeji, Kuwaiti, Egyptian, and Lebanese origin), Ibby VK (a homegrown talent known for pop, folk, RnB, and acoustic tunes), Maro Band (Arabic fusion music from the Dubai-based Moroccan singer and her talented group), Afro Melody (soul, funk, and pop 4-piece band), Caribbean Flow (Cuban group known for its tropical rhythms), As Per Casper (a blend of conventional Western and Oriental by popular singer-songwriter Carla and her crew), Al-Harbia Band (authentic Emirati folk arts), AlAyyala Band (traditional group dance), Toi & Cristina Duo (singer-saxophonist duo known for their groovy songs), and Sax & Trumpet by Carlos (jazzy sounds of saxophone and trumpet) made the guests dance and sway to their catchy tunes.

Fascinating Workshops: There was no shortage of engaging workshops for the young and old. People had the time of their lives during Artistic Letters with FUN & ART (where enthusiastic participants loved painting their chosen letters), J&L Art Studio (fun body art), Mindful Mom & Kids Yoga with Sandy Zanella by Crunchmoms (stimulating yoga and meditation sessions to start the day), and Tie Dye & Ink Workshops by Meraki Studio (engaging sessions on various ink-blending and dyeing techniques).

Moreover, the Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) organised many jam-packed gatherings on Traditional Arabic Coffee Making & Etiquettes, Emirati Storytelling, and Henna Making while also setting up an Emirati Welcome Tent.

Games and Kids’ Activities: Two dedicated fun zones, Game Bustan and Yalla Fun Zone, provided children (and adults) an opportunity to cut loose with a plethora of exhilarating games and activities. These included Bull Ride, Shooting Station, Wipe Out, Bungee Jumping, Inflatable Park, Modesh Bouncy Castle, Zipline, Trampolines, and Electric Bump Cars.

An important event on the calendar of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), Etisalat Beach Canteen will be expected to return for another grand display in 2022.

