The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced that it has given approval to flag-carrier Italian Airlines (ITA) to start regular passenger flights to the kingdom from his hub in Rome.

Following the GACA go-ahead, ITA will operate five flights a week from Rome to Saudi capital Riyadh starting from June 2 during the summer season.

This initiative is part of GACA's efforts to improve air connectivity and link the kingdom to the global network, which aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, it stated.

The goal is not just to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub but also to open up a world of travel opportunities, expanding horizons in alignment with the National Aviation Strategy, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).