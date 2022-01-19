du keen to collaborate with prominent government entities to ensure the provision of sustainable and safe services to customers

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) to strengthen collaboration and enhance safety and security services in line with the UAE’s strategic vision. The MoU was signed by H.E. Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du in the presence of multiple officials on the sidelines of Intersec Dubai.

Under the agreement, both companies will support institutional integration and harness administrative, technical and practical expertise to develop a framework for sustainability, social and security development standards, evaluate and improve national and community action practices as well as provide differentiated services to all members of society.

On the occasion, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “We are committed towards strengthening our cooperation with various government agencies to significantly bolster our support of the UAE government's strategic plan. We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, to enhance services that meet the demand of enterprises, multi-national organisations, SMEs and individual customers within the region. Our teams will work together with SIRA teams to enhance communication and ensure that the goals of this partnership are realized. We eagerly look forward to seeing the positive results of this partnership in the near future."

Speaking about the MoU, H.E. Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said: "This partnership aims to consolidate existing security functions with new capabilities into a joint, integrated entity as both parties share knowledge and expertise. Through our collaboration with du, we plan to improve services provided by both companies and solidify industry partnerships, which are extremely vital in growing the UAE’s digital economy, accelerating innovation, and supporting an entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The MoU between du teams and the Security Industry Regulatory Authority aims to adopt an intelligence-driven, collaborative approach to develop activities, in addition to strengthening partnerships with various state entities and institutions to contribute to the development of services provided by both parties. The new partnership will also facilitate communication between security providers licensed by SIRA and du to deploy next-generation capabilities and solutions.

Through this strategic partnership, du will provide special offers and plans to SIRA clients. These include prepaid and flexible plans catering to customer requirements in the UAE.

