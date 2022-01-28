Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 275 training courses and awareness sessions on health and safety in 2021. A total of 4,263 employees took part in 121 health and safety training courses, 74 Covid-19 awareness workshops, 62 one-on-one consulting sessions, and 18 general awareness sessions on health and safety. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of its staff and customers and continue to provide its services according to the best global standards.

“We place the health and safety of DEWA’s employees at the top of our priorities and make sure they are aware of the latest systems and best practices in health and safety. This ensures a healthy and safe work environment according to the highest excellence and quality standards in line with our Integrated Administrative Systems Policy. This is our commitment to the effective implementation of quality, health, safety and environmental management systems. This helps us provide electricity and water services to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality, while implementing the best health and safety standards as well as sustainability of resources,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer emphasised that the training and awareness programmes organised over the past years as well as its state-of-the-art digital infrastructure have contributed to DEWA continuing its services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency during the precautionary measures by the concerned authorities in the UAE to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, noted that DEWA’s awareness and training workshops aimed to share the best public health practices for employees to use in their day-to-day lives, in addition to enhancing their performance and capabilities by training them on the best technologies and providing them with new skills.

