Abu Dhabi: - Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, a 4-star property that offers unpretentious classic 195 rooms and suites conveniently located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, announced the key appointment of its new Hotel Manager, Munish Sharma.

A passionate leader with over 12 years of progressive experience in managing international hotels and driving sales and operations across diverse markets, Munish has a proven track record in the industry. Committed to bringing out the best in his team, he attributes mentoring as evidently the key to achieving the goals. Munish started his career in his home country in India and join Oberoi Hotel after 3 years. He joined Marriott Goa in 2012 and moved to Courtyard Green Community Dubai as Housekeeping Manager in 2012. Prior to taking his current role as Hotel Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel World Trade Center, Munish joined the pre-opening team of the Hotel in 2014 as Executive Housekeeper and moved to Operations Manager in 2017.

Commenting on his appointment, Munish stated, “I am thrilled leading the team at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center. I look forward to working with the entire team on further elevating the bespoke service and innovative guest experience.” Married with 3 children, Munish loves to entertain his friends with a home-cooked meal. He enjoys hiking and travelling and he spends majority of his leisure time with his family. As the great Confucius would say, “Study the past if you would define the future.”

-Ends-

About Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center:

Whether you need rapid access to Abu Dhabi's top business venues or chic malls and beaches, our location in the city center is second to none. Our four-star hotel - winner of TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence - offers two multi-use event rooms suitable for VIP business meetings as well as private banquets and training sessions. Hotel guests enjoy exquisite dining choices, from our Bistro's famous all-day buffet to our cozy in-house Fifth Street Café to our chic rooftop lounge Up and Below. You'll never have to skip a workout, thanks to our hotel's well-stocked gym and 12th-floor pool. After a long day, settle into one of our comfortable accommodations, featuring marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi. Whether you're in the United Arab Emirates for business or pleasure, we're here to help you make your stay as pleasant and rewarding as it can be.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022