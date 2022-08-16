Mobile app and web for superior privacy, security, and compliance on multi-chain blockchain platform

Dubai, UAE: ZorroSign, a global leader in multi-chain blockchain-based digital signature solutions, is announcing the launch of its next-generation platform that seeks to upgrade its user experience and user interface with new features, security, compliance and system updates for its UAE and Global subscribers. The company’s goal is to ensure that its app offers the most intuitive and user-friendly digital signature experience.

“In order to cater to the rising demand in the region, we built Web3 solutions to an eSignature segment saturated with technology providers,” said Shamsh Hadi, Co-founder and CEO of ZorroSign. “We were the first to bring blockchain for digital signatures, then we added patented fraud prevention and advanced identity-as-a-service features. And now we have updated ZorroSign’s entire user interface to deliver the best user experience in signing digital documents, storing digital documents on blockchain, managing digital workflows, and securing digital transactions around the world.”

ZorroSign's multi-chain blockchain platform unites digital signatures, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document security for corporations, government organisations, and individuals.

“Built from the ground-up on private, permissioned Hyperledger Fabric, ZorroSign has been improved with addition of public, permissionless Provenance Blockchain to its architecture,” added Hadi. “This commitment to Web3 decentralisation, data democratisation, privacy, and security are what make ZorroSign different. We are advancing technology while also advancing sustainability, and our customers share our passion for innovative tech aligned with sustainable practices.”

ZorroSign customers span the education, finance, government, information technology, legal services, and real estate industries, among others. No other digital signature solution delivers these critical features in one technology platform with consumption-based pricing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

The new user experience for mobile and desktop devices will also include enhanced template creation and signing flows, anti-phishing code for greater privacy and security, integration of the authenticator app for expanded multi-factor authentication (MFA), new logging and notifications, the ability to capture signatures from mobile devices by scanning a QR code, and more.

To learn more about ZorroSign’s next-generation user experience and benefit from a free trial on this multi-chain blockchain platform, visit https://www.zorrosign.com/new/