More than 850 apartments are currently under construction or in the planning phase

Al Furjan is desirable with two metro stations providing central access to Dubai hotspots

Dubai, UAE: Homegrown real estate developer, ZāZEN roperties, has announced its new development in Al Furjan, ‘ZāZEN Gardens’. A show unit and sales center will be at the project site, with off-plan sales scheduled to start in November 2022.

As a first-of-its-kind project, the groundbreaking of the LEED GOLD certified & Wellness integrated development is scheduled to start next month. Consisting of 159 units, apartments will span from 824 Sq Ft to 1,612 Sq Ft and cater to investors and end users alike. Due for handover in April 2024, the project also has two retail outlets on the ground floor that will cater to visitors and residents in the Al Furjan community.

Sustainability and healthy living are at the heart of ZāZEN Gardens. Apart from world-class amenities, the development boasts 35,000 Sq. Ft. of landscaping, multiple recycling stations, EV charging stations, and solar panels on the rooftop which will help reduce common area service charges for owners. Both indoor and outdoor areas will be carefully planned at all stages of development, ensuring that the LEED Gold criteria are met and the project minimizes its carbon footprint while providing the best environment for families to grow.

This progress comes on the heels of ZāZEN Properties completing the handover for its flagship development, ZāZEN ONE, in JVT earlier this year. The project sold out in a matter of months and subsequently won the “Best Sustainable Project of the Year” at the Sustainability Innovation Awards, and the “Best Residential Project of the Year” at the Arabian Property Awards. ZāZEN Properties will now bring the same level of quality, design, and overall experience to Al Furjan.

Off-plan developments have become increasingly popular in the UAE, with nearly 5,200 units, equating to AED 13 billion worth of new inventory in June of 2022 alone[1]. Since 2021, nearly 1,800 townhouses have been sold off-plan in the Al Furjan area and all of these transactions have been launched by the master developer of the area. These units are currently under construction, with handover scheduled for the second half of 2024 and through 2025.

Similarly, over 850 apartments in the area are in the planning phase or have already begun construction with handover scheduled for the same timeframe of mid-2024-2025. Well-known private developers have initiated these launches and a significant 570 units, comprising 66% of the current upcoming supply, is being provided by a single private developer.

Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder, and COO of ZāZEN Properties commented: “Peak interest in the Al Furjan area reinforces the district’s strength as a micro market. The Expo 2020 metro line launch has seen two stations rise up within the area, providing easy access to renowned Dubai landmarks and communities such as Dubai Marina, JLT, Media City and Barsha Heights. And with plans underway to convert the Expo2020 site into a mixed use hub (Expo City Dubai), the Al Furjan residential district will continue to be a preferred choice for the UAE’s middle-class and upper-class population. The second quarter of 2022 saw a near 90% occupancy rate in Al Furjan’s vacant apartment listings and we expect the area to experience a continuous influx of investors, home-buyers, and renters. With our next launch, right near the Gardens metro station, we are excited to bring added value to Al Furjan and raise the overall living experience and quality level of residential developments in the area, similar to what we achieved in JVT with ZāZEN One. Our next project, ‘ZāZEN Gardens’ will not only be LEED GOLD certified, and deploy onsite renewable energy through solar panels, but it will also introduce a new concept of Integrated Wellness Design within the building, leading to healthier and happier environments for both owners and tenants.”

Al Furjan has seen a progressive expansion since its initial development and its growing appeal is now enhancing one of Dubai’s most popular residential districts. With its close distance to many desirable destinations in Dubai, such as schools and healthcare facilities, the area's appeal will continue to grow over the coming years, and ZāZEN Properties is committed to adding value to the entire catchment area with its new development.

About ZāZEN Properties:

Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’

ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022; it has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the Arabian Property Awards 2022. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out in six months with residents occupying and enjoying its vast number of amenities.

ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with an ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. The design for their next sustainable residential and retail development, in the Al Furjan community, near the Gardens metro station, is underway with construction expected to start in Q3 '22.

