Abu Dhabi, UAE – Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends skates into Abu Dhabi from 12th to 16th October at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever. Tickets go on sale 23rd May at 7am.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all local guidelines. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. “Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

WHEN: Wednesday, 12th October 7:30 PM

Thursday, 13th October 7:30 PM

Friday, 14th October 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Saturday, 15th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, 16th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

WHERE: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

PROMOTION: Early Bird Special; from May 23rd till July 1st, 10% off will be offered on silver, gold and platinum.

TICKETS: www.DisneyOnIceME.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About SES Live ME

Dubai based SES Live is revamping the Live Entertainment scene in the Middle East by promoting globally recognized family entertainment brands across the region. The agency, also known as Sportainment Entertainment and Sports, was established in 2005 and has since played a leading role in the sports events and sponsorship sector in the Middle East. In 2013, SES Live became the exclusive promoter of Disney On Ice and Disney Live! events in the Middle East, partnering with FELD Entertainment to bring quality, authenticity, and continuity to the family entertainment industry in the region. Having delivered other hugely successful concepts such as Les Miserable and CATS with many more set to follow, SES Live continue to work on bringing the best international entertainment to the Middle East.

www.sesme.com

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

