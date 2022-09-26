The major milestone is marked by the launch of a new brand identity, reflecting the next evolution of the business as it responds to market demand driven by digital experiences transforming the region.

Dubai: YOUGotaGift, the leading digital gift card marketplace in MENA, has announced the launch of the innovative new multi-brand eGift Card, HappyYOÜ, a super gift card redeemable at all their partner brands in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt. For the first time in the region, the HappyYOÜ card enables added benefits in addition to the redeemable amount on the card, offering bonus value to customers.

The launch comes in tandem with the reveal of a refreshed brand identity that reflects the next evolution of the business, reimagining the company’s customer-centric products as a branded currency that brings happiness to individuals and businesses alike.

On the occasion, Husain Makiya, CEO of YOUGotaGift, said: “Ever since launching YOUGotaGift in 2013, the first of its kind digital gift card marketplace for the region, we have focused on pioneering and leading the space with relevant and innovative products. We have adopted an inch-wide mile deep strategy and have fast evolved our business to become the branded currency provider of choice for consumers, businesses, and strategic partners. As a trusted and secure partner for thousands of corporates in the region, we are an enabler for the Gift Card industry, unlocking its value as a gifting and payment product. By combining value-added offers in our multi-brand card, customers will be more engaged to unlock offers and purchase more frequently from their favorite brands.”

According to YOUGotaGift’s Loyalty Partners, John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director at Joyalukkas group said: “We are pleased to have collaborated with YOUGotaGift to provide our mutual customers with additional value when redeeming our gift cards. By combining our gift cards with YOUGotaGift’s catalog, we immediately noticed an increase in sales and redemption during and after the promotional period. The ‘Offers and Deals’ redemption process has clearly demonstrated the potential effectiveness of the first-in-the-region marketing integration with more customers engaging with our brand. We are thrilled about this new feature and as industry leaders in gift cards, we’re eager to work on more such innovative initiatives with YOUGotaGift.”

New Look, New YOÜ

Driven by the motto “Simply Happy,” the platform has refreshed core elements of its visual identity, to be more flexible and representative of the business lines, marking the next evolution in its journey and reflect the shifting trends in consumer and business behavior towards an increasingly digital experience. The reveal of the new identity marks the latest milestone as YOUGotaGift evolves from an eGift Card marketplace to become the region’s leading provider of best-in-class business solutions for incentives and commerce.

Elaborating on the rebranding initiative, Amira Aboushousha, Chief Marketing Officer at YOUGotaGift, said: “After many years of successfully operating and growing our business in this highly specialized space, we felt that the original brand identity of YOUGotaGift no longer matched our current product offering and customer centric solutions. Refreshing and modernizing our identity allows us to better reflect our brand personality. For consumers, the rebranding marks an exciting leap from being the region’s eGift Card marketplace to their gifting lifestyle application. For businesses, our solutions across merchants, incentives, and commerce revolutionize the gifting industry and offer an attractive proposition in terms of choice, convenience, innovation, security, and trust.”

An end-to-end digital platform for processing and distribution of digital Gift Cards from top retailers across MENA, YOUGotaGift features more than 700 integrated brands across MENA along with extended international coverage and boasts of the region’s most extensive eGift Card catalogue that ensures a wide range of choices and flexibility for businesses and consumers.

Along with the renewed focus on YOÜ, the platform will seek to leverage its highly experienced team with deep domain experience from top technology, payments, banking, and retail companies; best in class technology boasting the region’s first Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance and a highly secure and scalable platform; a client and partner base of 2,000+ corporates and 40+ major loyalty programs, including large corporates, banks, telcos, FMCGs, government entities, financial and educational institutions; and friendly and approachable customer support, to deliver an unparalleled choice of rewards and a memorable customer experience.

About YOUGotaGift

YOUGotaGift is the region’s leading provider of best-in-class business solutions for incentives and commerce. Founded in 2013, YOUGotaGift was the pioneer of the eGift Card Marketplace in MENA – by bringing gift cards into a digital marketplace, it set a new benchmark for consumer and business convenience.

With more than 700 partner brands directly integrated in online shopping, retail fashion, hypermarkets, digital entertainment, and dozens of other categories, YOUGotaGift delivers its eGift Cards by email, SMS, and through digital channels including its website (www.YouGotaGift.com), mobile apps on iOS and Android, APIs, and other enterprise solutions. It has also developed the region’s first multi-brand eGift Card – the Happy Card – that offers freedom of choice for its users.

Major corporates and government institutions have integrated their end-to-end digital incentives solutions with YOUGotaGift to engage their employees and customers on digital rewards. With strategic operations in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and India, YOUGotaGift is a market leader in the sector in the Middle East and is poised for accelerated growth in eGift Card adoption with its rebranding – backed by innovation, the best-in-class technology, a highly experienced team with extensive domain experience, and friendly and solutions-focused customer support

