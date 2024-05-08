Italian retail sales remain stable in March from the month before, following a 0.1% rise in February, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. Sales rose 2.0% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in March, ISTAT said. The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 1.2% in March from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data: MAR FEB JAN Mth/Mth change* 0.0 +0.1 -0.1r Yr/yr change** +2.0 +2.4 +1.0 Food sales (m/m) +0.2 +0.2r 0.0 Non-food sales (m/m) -0.3 +0.2 -0.2r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Laura Contemori, editing by Antonella Cinelli)



