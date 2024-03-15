Italian retail sales fell 0.1% in January from the month before, data showed on Friday, following a 0.2% fall in December. National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down December's data from an originally reported 0.1% drop.

Sales rose 1.0% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in January, ISTAT said. The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.9% in January from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data: Jan Dec Nov Mth/Mth change* -0.1 -0.2r +0.3 Yr/yr change** +1.0 +0.2r +1.3r Food sales (m/m) 0.0 -0.4r +0.3r Non-food sales (m/m) -0.1 -0.1r +0.3r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Antonella Cinelli)