Italian retail sales fell 0.1% in April from the month before, data showed on Thursday, after a revised decrease of 0.2% in March. National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down March's data from an originally reported 0.0%. Sales fell 1.9% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in April, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.9% in April from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: APR MAR FEB Mth/Mth change* -0.1 -0.2r +0.2r Yr/yr change** -1.9 +1.9r +2.4 Food sales (m/m) -0.7 0.0r +0.1r Non-food sales (m/m) +0.3 -0.3 +0.2 *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Camilla Borri, editing by Antonella Cinelli)



