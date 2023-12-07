Italian retail sales rose 0.4% in October from the month before, data showed on Thursday, following a 0.4% fall in September. National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down September's data from an originally reported 0.3% drop. Sales rose 0.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in October, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 1.8% in October from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: Oct Sept Aug Mth/Mth change* +0.4 -0.4r -0.4 Yr/yr change** +0.3 +1.2r +2.4 Food sales (m/m) +0.6 -0.3r -0.3r Non-food sales (m/m) +0.2 -0.5 -0.5r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Camilla Borri, editing by Antonella Cinelli)