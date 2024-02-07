Italian retail sales fell 0.1% in December from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.3% rise in November. National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised down November's data from an originally reported 0.4% increase. Sales rose 0.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in December, ISTAT said. In value terms, ISTAT also said Italy's annual retail sales rate for 2023 amounted to +2.8%, while volumes in average fell 3.7%.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.5% in December from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index(HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: Dec Nov Oct Mth/Mth change* -0.1 +0.3r +0.4 Yr/yr change** +0.3 +1.4r +0.5 Food sales (m/m) -0.2 +0.2 +0.7 Non-food sales (m/m) 0.0 +0.5r +0.2 *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu, editing by Valentina Consiglio)



