Italian retail sales rose 0.4% in November from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.4% rise in October. Sales rose 1.5% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in November, ISTAT said. The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.6% in November from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: Nov Oct Sept Mth/Mth change* +0.4 +0.4 -0.4 Yr/yr change** +1.5 +0.5r +1.2 Food sales (m/m) +0.2 +0.7r -0.3 Non-food sales (m/m) +0.6 +0.2 -0.5 *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Alberto Chiumento, editing by Valentina Consiglio)