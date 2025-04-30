Hyatt hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi witness positive momentum with travel demand rising through summer months over the past three years, strengthing the UAE’s position as a year-round travel destination.

United Arab Emirates – Hyatt shares that its UAE portfolio of hotels and resorts are showing rising travel demand trends across the summer, reinforcing the country’s appeal as a year-round travel hotspot for international and regional visitors.

The company saw an occupancy percentage growth of almost 20% across Hyatt branded hotels in the UAE in August 2024, compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, the pace for summer 2025 bookings signals that this upward trend is set to continue, with travel interest up 30% versus the same time last year.

Hyatt made its debut in the UAE more than 44 years ago, with the opening of Hyatt Regency Dubai in 1980. Since then, the company has expanded its portfolio in the country to twelve operating properties, including luxury resorts (Park Hyatt Dubai and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas), lifestyle properties (Andaz Dubai The Palm and Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi), as well as the renowned Grand Hyatt Dubai, which boasts more than 700 rooms and one of the largest conference halls in the Middle East and Africa region. Later this year, the property is set to open a 20,000 sqm. Water park with 15 slides, a thrilling wave pool, a dedicated area for toddlers and small children, private cabanas, and upcoming dining outlets – further enhancing its leisure offerings for hotel guests and Dubai city residents.

“The UAE continues to solidify its position as a top global destination, with incredible hospitality offerings, tourist attractions, cultural experiences and globally renowned city-wide events.”, commented Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “In the last three years, we have witnessed continuous upward trends with travel demand across both business and leisure segments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and we see this steady growth of interest not only in the winter months but also in the summer, which reinforces the destination’s draw to travellers all year-round.”

Across other key markets in the Middle East, Hyatt’s footprint continues to go from strength to strength. Recently opening Andaz Doha earlier this year, this marks Hyatt’s first lifestyle hotel brand in Qatar and provides World of Hyatt members and travellers with more lifestyle brand choice and unique experiences in the destination. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hyatt is set to triple its number of hotels across the country by 2030, with highly awaited openings like Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, and international brand debuts such as the luxury wellness resort, Miraval The Red Sea. Additionally, last month, Miraval Residences were announced as one of the latest collections of branded-living homes available to buy at The Red Sea, which will offer a private sanctuary for those seeking a rejuvenating retreat within the vibrant Shura Island community.

The hotel group also recently announced senior leadership changes which emphasize the company’s evolution towards a more brand-focused organisation. Marc Jacheet, known for his leadership positions at global luxury and leading consumer brands such as De Beers, Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Evian, has been appointed Group President, Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) as of March 2025. Javier Aguila, who has been leading the EAME region since 2022, has now taken on the global role of President, Inclusive Collection, with additional responsibilities to be taken on in July later this year as Hyatt’s new Chief Growth Officer.

For further information on the Hyatt brand portfolio, please visit www.hyatt.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements include statements about Hyatt’s occupancy trends and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political, including geopolitical conditions and political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve specified levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotel services agreements or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and manage the Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chloe Duncan

Hyatt – Middle East & Africa

Chloe.duncan@hyatt.com