Unilabs will now offer the WHOOP Advanced Labs’ signature 65-biomarker panel throughout the UAE



Dubai, UAE: WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a partnership with Unilabs, a leading international provider of medical diagnostic services, to expand their WHOOP Advanced Labs offering in the UAE and mark a major step forward in supporting human performance and healthspan.



WHOOP Advanced Labs enables members to link clinically validated blood biomarkers from lab tests with their 24/7 WHOOP data to gain a deeper understanding of their long-term health trends. The integration provides clearer insights, and long-term trends analysis, making it easier than ever for members to get a comprehensive picture of their health in one place.



The partnership now allows WHOOP members to book the signature 65-biomarker panel through Unilabs. Members can visit Unilabs centres across the UAE to complete their bloodwork or opt for Home Collection, before uploading their lab results directly to the WHOOP app. By connecting lab data with continuous biometrics such as recovery, sleep, and strain, members can gain a more complete and connected view of their health over time. Over time, the two partners intend to expand this collaboration further, with deeper data integration.



“The UAE is helping set the global standard for longevity and tech-enabled health,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “Since launching Advanced Labs in the United States last year, we’ve seen strong demand from the UAE and across the GCC. We are proud to launch this new offering that makes it easier for members to order our signature 65-biomarker panel. This is all in pursuit of our mission of helping our members live healthier lives.”



The partnership highlights the intersection of healthcare and sports technology, supporting a more health-aware and proactive community across the Emirates. “As a trusted diagnostics partner in the region, Unilabs is proud to support the introduction of WHOOP Advanced Labs in the UAE,” said Mohammed Daoud, General Manager at Unilabs Middle East. “By combining accurate, high-quality laboratory diagnostic testing with the wellness insights available through WHOOP, we aim to help individuals build a clearer picture of their recovery and overall wellbeing. We'll be present at the Dubai Games (12–15 February 2026), where we'll showcase our collaboration and engage directly with the community."



A More Complete Picture of Health

During the initial phase of this partnership, WHOOP members will be able to book the signature 65-biomarker panel seamlessly through Unilabs site. The members will benefit from competitive pricing of 733 AED, in line with the current offering in the United States. Once lab collections are complete, Unilabs will provide the member with lab results that can be easily uploaded into their app. When UAE WHOOP members upload labs that include any of the 65 biomarkers tested in Advanced Labs, they’ll receive personalized support from WHOOP Coach to help contextualise what these biomarkers mean in context, alongside their recovery, sleep, and daily behaviors to support more informed health decisions. The new feature reduces the guesswork from health tracking by turning data awareness into practical and personalized guidance that goes beyond traditional fitness tracking for athletes into health insights for everyday life.



For more information on WHOOP Advanced Labs and to start uploading your lab results, visit whoop.com/advanced-labs.



About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.



Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. The WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. WHOOP is sold through leading retailers including Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, and the GCC; Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the U.S., Flipkart in India, and Virgin Megastore and Noon in the GCC.



About Unilabs

Unilabs is a leading international provider of diagnostic services offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics, and imaging services to patients across four continents.



With over 13,000 people in 14 markets, Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes – to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year. For more information visit https://ae.unilabs.online/ and connect with us on Instagram.