Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) LifeHub Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha is highlighting the potential of a future in which innovation, R&D and AI drive improvements in both human health and environmental sustainability.

Located in the Innovation Center of the International Zone at Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, LifeHub is a state-of-the-art immersive educational experience held in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Commenting on the event, the Minister of Municipality, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiya, and the Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al-Khoori, graciously welcomed several esteemed ambassadors to participate in an educational tour of the LifeHub. They explored the wealth of knowledge it offers and discussed the potential of AI in advancing towards a more sustainable future.

His Excellency, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiya, praised Expo 2023 Doha and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar in their efforts to raise awareness to climate change and push forward the agenda of sustainability. He stated: “Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sustainability practices. Leveraging technological advancements is paramount in driving us towards a more sustainable future and realizing the Qatar 2030 vision.”

Speaking about the impact of LifeHub and its message, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, drew attention to the inseparable link between health and sustainability, and outlined WCM-Q’s work in support of efforts to tackle climate change and environmental degradation in order to improve human health.

Dr. Sheikh said: “The global health challenges facing humanity can only be fully understood in the context of the health of the planet which sustains us all. As such, our task as scientists, health professionals and educators is to provide strong support for these efforts by conducting research at the cutting edge to deliver the advanced technological solutions and know-how we need to overcome these shared challenges. In this way we can help to create a healthier, more sustainable future for the younger generation, as demonstrated so effectively by the fantastically innovative LifeHub Pavilion.”

LifeHub’s many innovative experiential installations showcase four key dimensions that can be connected to create a healthier and more sustainable future for the planet, these being Climate Change; Sustainability; Nutrition & Wellness; and Science, Technology & AI. The immersive experiences demonstrate a wide range of pressing concerns, including the challenges of rising sea levels, global warming and changing weather patterns, the devastating impact of plastic waste on sea life, deforestation, and other environmental issues caused by human activity.

Other sections of the pavilion explore how individuals can reduce their carbon footprint to live more sustainably, how to eat a diet that is both healthy and environmentally friendly, and how AI can be applied to healthcare, energy, transportation, agriculture, and other sectors to dramatically boost sustainability efforts and safeguard natural habitats. The LifeHub Pavilion is open to the public and will run until March 28, 2024.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Khoori, the Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha, stated: “Our collaboration with the esteemed Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar has been a privilege. We take pride in showcasing the technological advancements of AI and its extensive capabilities to our visitors. As we confront a critical period in addressing climate change, we are committed to exploring all available options to mitigate these challenges effectively.”

LifeHub has proven to be extremely popular with both local and international visitors to the iconic Expo 2023 Doha site at Al Bidda Park, with young and old alike responding extremely positively to the hopeful and inspiring vision of a healthier, more sustainable world.

Nesreen Al-Rifai, chief communications, external affairs and development officer at WCM-Q, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to present LifeHub, which underscores WCM-Q’s firm commitment to helping secure a healthier and more sustainable world for future generations. WCM-Q is truly grateful to Expo 2023 Doha, the Ministry of Municipality, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for their crucial support for this truly important initiative.”

