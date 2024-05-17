Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally leading diplomatic centre of excellence in the UAE, and the UAE Ministry of Investment have joined forces in a strategic partnership. This strong collaboration aims to leverage the UAE's economic diplomacy capacities by leveraging the combined expertise of both institutions.

The partnership seeks to equip Emirati diplomats with specialised skills in various aspects of economic diplomacy, develop tailored training programmes, and conduct research studies on global best practices in the field of economic diplomacy. This aligns with AGDA's mission to enhance national capabilities in economic diplomacy through knowledge exchange and strategic initiatives.

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), spoke about how the strategic partnership between AGDA and the Ministry of Investment will be highly beneficial in both the near and long-term future. He said this signing marks the start of a new phase of collaborative efforts to ensure a synergistic relationship between federal, local, and regional entities as they aim to expand and enhance Emirati capabilities in global economic diplomacy. Through sustained cooperation that leverages their mutual strengths, AGDA and the Ministry of Investment will enable the next generation of diplomats to make significant contributions to the UAE's global standing.

As an institute focused on educating and broadening the skills of diplomatic experts, AGDA places great importance on dynamic exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources in all collaborations. AGDA and the Ministry of Investments strive to build and empower a new generation of Emirati leaders capable of navigating the complexities of the global economic landscape through cooperative initiatives like training, conferences, and joint projects.

AGDA was launched in 2014 to support the mission of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and is the driving force in the ministry’s efforts to educate, inform and qualify the UAE’s current and future diplomats and government leaders to represent the nation on the global stage.

The Ministry of Investment of the UAE was inaugurated in July 2023 as part of efforts to boost foreign direct investment in the UAE as the nation seeks to diversify its economy and has been given the task of proposing general investment policies in co-ordination with relevant authorities.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Find out more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

