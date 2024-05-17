Dubai, UAE - The MENA Restaurant Community, a unique platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing in the region's restaurant industry, announced its partnership with Tea Traders for an exclusive event aimed at uniting UAE's restaurateurs.

The "Tea and Talks Breakfast", powered by Syrve MENA, a region's leader in restaurant management software solutions, united industry leaders to come together and discuss current hot topics in the Food and Beverage sector including a new quality leaf tea trend. Taking place on the 16th of May at the historical Courtyard Al Quoz in Dubai, this event included a traditional tea ceremony, curated by the invited head tea master of Hookah Place.

With a focus on fostering connections and networking, the event aimed to provide a platform for restaurateurs from London Dairy Cafe (LDC), Jones The Grocer, The Cycle Bistro, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe Restaurant, mRates Charcoal Cafe, Siraj Restaurant, Choco Berry Boutique and many others to exchange insights, ideas, and experiences. Attendees had the chance to savor a breakfast spread while immersing themselves in the art of traditional tea ceremonies, delved into the history of tea-making and the rising trend of high-quality loose-leaf tea explained by Tea Traders' experts.

"The MENA Restaurant Community is thrilled to collaborate with Tea Traders to unite Dubai's restaurant sector. My heartfelt thanks to our community members, and dedicated restaurateurs for joining us," said Alexander Ponomarev, CEO of Syrve MENA and the MENA Restaurant Community co-founder. "We savored a traditional tea ceremony, indulged in delicious breakfast from East West Atelier, exchanged thoughts, and enjoyed great conversations within our community. I believe that by bringing together industry leaders we can find new opportunities for collaboration."

Tea Traders, known for its collection of high-quality teas sourced from around the world, partners with many UAE restaurants, including Chalet Berezka Restaurant, Osh Del Mar, Frank by Basta, Ketch Up, Kitchen Every Day, and Tokyo Express, among others.

"Arriving in Dubai two years ago, I noticed the scarcity of premium loose-leaf Chinese tea, even in upscale dining establishments. As a connoisseur of fine tea, I decided to change this trend and embarked on a mission to redefine the tea experience founding the Tea Traders. I was glad to share my entrepreneurship experience with the MENA Restaurant community members to work together for sourcing the highest quality tea and simplifying the process for restaurants," said Daniil Gagarin, co-founder of Tea Traders.

About MENA Restaurant Community

The MENA Restaurant Community, founded in 2020, is dedicated to fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and industry-specific discussions in the region's restaurant scene. By uniting leaders and driving positive change, the community aims to elevate the standards of the industry.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 54 countries, Syrve has been revolutionizing the food service market for over four years. Serving over 1200 customers and 8000 live stores worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to automating bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.

About Tea Traders

Tea Traders offers a curated collection of delicious, high-quality teas sourced from around the world. With a commitment to providing exceptional teas to restaurants and hospitality businesses, Tea Traders has become a trusted partner for more than 20 established restaurants in the UAE including Chalet Berezka Restaurant, Osh Del Mar, Chaikhona by Vasilchuki, Frank by Basta, Ketch Up, Kitchen Every Day, Tokyo Express among others.