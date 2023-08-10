DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday Empuls, a leading employee engagement platform, has announced a strategic partnership with MyBenefits, a renowned perks and benefits provider in the MENA region. This collaboration aims to empower companies and HR departments in the region by offering their employees an expansive catalog of over 40 categories of benefits, ranging from travel and lifestyle to education and finance. Integrating MyBenefits' offerings with Xoxoday Empuls' holistic rewards & recognition platform will significantly enhance the employee experience for organizations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Through this partnership, Xoxoday Empuls users in the MENA region will gain access to a comprehensive suite of benefits provided by MyBenefits. With a diverse range of 450+ global offers, employees can explore exciting perks catering to their unique interests and needs. Whether it's planning a dream vacation, upskilling through online courses, enjoying lifestyle experiences, or managing personal finances, employees will have a plethora of options to enrich their lives both inside and outside of work. This move is set to revolutionize how regional companies approach employee engagement and talent retention.

MyBenefits is a pioneering company in the staff discounts and flexible benefits domain, with a reach across thirteen countries in the MENA region. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and personalized solutions, MyBenefits has built a reputation for providing top-notch benefits that meet the diverse requirements of modern-day employees. Their user-friendly platform offers an array of perks in various categories, ensuring a seamless experience for both employers and employees.

Xoxoday Empuls is a leading all-in-one global employee engagement platform designed to elevate the workplace experience. 1000+ organizations and 2500+ leaders have leveraged Empuls to connect, align, empower, and motivate 1,000,000 + employees.

With an array of features such as rewards and recognition, surveys, pulse checks, communication tools, and performance management, Empuls empowers organizations to create a positive and motivating work environment. By introducing MyBenefits' expansive catalog of perks and benefits into the Empuls platform, companies in the MENA region can further enhance their employee engagement initiatives. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Xoxoday Empuls' mission to foster a culture of appreciation, well-being, and growth within organizations.

Commenting on this integration, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer, of Xoxoday, said, "Our integration with Mybenefits is a win-win for both organizations. By combining the strengths of Xoxoday Empuls with MyBenefits' exceptional perks and benefits offerings, we aim to provide our users in the MENA region with an unparalleled employee experience. Our joint efforts will not only foster a happier and more motivated workforce but also enable companies to attract and retain top talent effectively. This is a significant step towards transforming how organizations approach employee engagement and will undoubtedly lead to a more fulfilling workplace for everyone involved."

